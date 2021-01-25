Caller 'losing herself' as daughter with special needs is 'abandoned' by school

25 January 2021, 19:02

By Fiona Jones

This caller told LBC she is 'slowly losing herself' as her daughter with special needs has been 'abandoned' by her school during this period of remote learning.

Caller Jo has a nineteen-year-old daughter with special needs and told Eddie Mair how both are struggling with home schooling.

The only time her daughter's carers contacted her was during the first lockdown, which first began ten months ago.

"She needs feedback, she needs contact for someone to give her praise," Jo said, "she's at college, but we're also at a vital year of transitioning.

"We're also fighting with the educational authorities with regard to her next placement because no accommodation has been made, in terms of lengthening any of the timelines for people with special educational needs."

Eddie asked how fighting for her daughter is affecting Jo herself.

"I feel like I'm just slowly losing myself because...everything I try to do, even with being proactive, even when trying to make the phone calls, doing everything that one can possibly try to do to make everything different, I just keep coming up against brick walls.

"You just lose the will. It is just so despairing. I might sound together but I'm really not. I have days where I'm crying."

Both her and her daughter are also in the extremely clinically vulnerable group "which adds another dimension" and she is unsure when they will both receive a vaccine.

"We've pretty much been shielding since the beginning," Jo said.

She asked of listeners: "How to engage with a school that really does not want to try to engage, that's more interested in making policy decisions rather than looking at the individual child's needs.

"At the end of all of this, which nobody seems to recognise, there's a human being."

More Eddie Mair

See more More Eddie Mair

Nick Thomas-Symonds was grilled over his party's backing of £800 house party fines

Eddie Mair challenges shadow home secretary over backing new £800 fines
'Stop blaming the public': Independent SAGE member blasts Priti Patel for new fines

'Stop blaming the public': Independent SAGE member blasts Priti Patel for new fines
'Tone deaf, irrational, hypocritical': Melania Trump's ex-adviser characterises former First Lady

'Tone deaf, irrational, hypocritical': Melania Trump's ex-adviser describes former First Lady
Second Trump term could've done "irreparable damage", says John Bolton

Second Trump term could've done 'irreparable damage', says John Bolton
'Huge case backlog is justice system's way of saying we don't care': senior lawyer

'Huge case backlog is justice system's way of saying we don't care': senior lawyer
The Government is morally wrong to create uncertainty around Universal Credit'

'The Government is morally wrong to create uncertainty around Universal Credit'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Passengers walk with luggage through the Arrival Hall of Terminal 5 at London's Heathrow Airport

Quarantine hotels would be 'catastrophic' for aviation industry, Heathrow warns
Hundreds of Covid-19 patients are still dying each day

UK Covid-19 deaths rise by 592 but infection rates dropping in most of England
Prime Minister Boris Johnson sees how a dose of the Oxford/Astra Zeneca Covid 19 vaccine is prepared for a mobile vaccination centre

'Nothing I want to do more' than reopen schools, Boris Johnson says
The UK has administered initial Covid jabs to nearly four-fifths of the over-80 population

Nearly four in five of over-80s have received first Covid vaccine jab, Hancock says
Rhian Graham, Milo Ponsford, Jake Skuse and Sage Willoughby all deny criminal damage

Four charged with toppling Edward Colston statue deny criminal damage
Easter 2021 dates fall early April - week earlier than last year

When is Easter 2021? And why does it change every year?