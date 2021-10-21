GP: 'We need multiple things to stop Covid'

By Sam Sholli

GP Helen Salisbury has said that "we need multiple things to stop Covid".

Speaking about protection from Covid while appearing on Eddie Mair's show, Dr Salisbury said: "Nothing is 100%.

"If you drive, you obey the speed limit and you wear seatbelt and you probably have an air bag as well, because no one thing is going to guarantee your safety. All of those things are really useful.

"So we need multiple things to stop Covid."

Dr Salisbury also said that getting vaccinated against Covid "won't protect you 100%" but is "likely to stop you needing hospital" and will "reduce your chance of getting it and passing it to someone else".