'It will be a much lonelier Queen who now reigns over us' following death of Prince Philip

9 April 2021, 16:35

"It will be a much lonelier Queen who now reigns over us," Royal Commentator Peter Hunt explains the impact of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh on the Monarch.

Speaking to LBC's Eddie Mair the royal expert said the impact of Prince Philip's death would reach far and wide.

Peter explained some of the "striking" words in a statement issued by Buckingham Palace following the death of the Duke.

Highlighting the phrase "deep sorrow", Peter said he felt that would capture the way the Queen is left feeling.

The statement also spoke of deep sorrow and sadness, with LBC's royal expert explaining that the loss of the Duke would see the Queen mourning his loss to her work life too.

The Buckingham Palace statement reads: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

"Further announcements will be made in due course.

"The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

