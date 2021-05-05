Caller describes harrowing care home visit which left her 'shaken'

By EJ Ward

This caller told LBC visiting her friend in a care home was 'like a prison visit' as she sets out the harrowing trip which left her 'shaken'.

Michelle from London called in to speak to LBC's Eddie Mair about her trip to visit a friend in a nursing home.

The conversation comes after exclusive LBC polling found almost two-thirds of people believe care homes should allow more than two loved ones to visit regularly.

The caller told LBC the whole visit left her "shaken" and the person she was visiting "upset."

Watch: Tory MP pledges to take up care home visits cause with Minister

Setting out why her friend is in a care home, Michelle said she wasn't aware of how strict the visit would be.

Michelle explained the procedure for gaining access to the care home.

Read more: Care home residents can visit loved ones without isolating after 'barbaric' rules dropped

Read more: Care home coronavirus rules: what are the latest changes?

But, she said she was shocked when she was "shown into a very dismal room, very bare, with a huge screen across."

She said the experience left her feeling like she was "visiting someone in prison."

When Eddie asked the caller if she thought the "abundance of caution" might be justified to keep both visitor and resident safe, Michelle said she could understand.

But, she told the LBC presenter that none of the rules were explained beforehand which left both parties feeling upset.

Watch the whole moving call in the video at the top of the page.