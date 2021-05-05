Caller describes harrowing care home visit which left her 'shaken'

5 May 2021, 18:52

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

This caller told LBC visiting her friend in a care home was 'like a prison visit' as she sets out the harrowing trip which left her 'shaken'.

Michelle from London called in to speak to LBC's Eddie Mair about her trip to visit a friend in a nursing home.

The conversation comes after exclusive LBC polling found almost two-thirds of people believe care homes should allow more than two loved ones to visit regularly.

The caller told LBC the whole visit left her "shaken" and the person she was visiting "upset."

Watch: Tory MP pledges to take up care home visits cause with Minister

Setting out why her friend is in a care home, Michelle said she wasn't aware of how strict the visit would be.

Michelle explained the procedure for gaining access to the care home.

Read more: Care home residents can visit loved ones without isolating after 'barbaric' rules dropped

Read more: Care home coronavirus rules: what are the latest changes?

But, she said she was shocked when she was "shown into a very dismal room, very bare, with a huge screen across."

She said the experience left her feeling like she was "visiting someone in prison."

When Eddie asked the caller if she thought the "abundance of caution" might be justified to keep both visitor and resident safe, Michelle said she could understand.

But, she told the LBC presenter that none of the rules were explained beforehand which left both parties feeling upset.

Watch the whole moving call in the video at the top of the page.

More Eddie Mair

See more More Eddie Mair

Smart motorways are an accident waiting to happen, caller tells LBC

Smart motorways are an accident waiting to happen, caller tells LBC
Peter Oborne (R) said Boris Johnson will be frightened of the new ethics adviser

Boris Johnson 'will be scared' of new ethics adviser, says journalist Peter Oborne
'Boris Johnson is the sort of man who couldn't care less about his own integrity'

'Boris Johnson is the sort of man who couldn't care less about his own integrity'
Summer holidays: when can Brits go abroad?

Summer holidays: when can Brits go abroad?

'BLM protests will be bigger and better': Activist reacts to Derek Chauvin's conviction

'BLM protests will be bigger and better': Activist reacts to Derek Chauvin's conviction
PM's £2.6m studio branded 'laughable waste of money' as briefings scrapped

PM's £2.6m studio branded 'laughable waste of money' as briefings scrapped

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mayra Zulfiqar was found dead with two bullet wounds on her body

Murder probe launched after London woman found dead in Lahore, Pakistan
Police are appealing for anyone who may have information about who put a sock on a swan's head

Sock put over swan's head in 'mindless prank'

James Gibbons, 34, died shortly after being attacked in the street where he lived in Laindon

Devoted dad stabbed to death while going to aid of another man
A 12-year-old schoolgirl has lost a High Court battle against mandatory mask wearing (file picture)

Girl, 12, loses High Court battle against school for 'requiring' pupils to wear masks
Canada has approved the Pfizer vaccine for use in children aged between 12 and 15

Canada becomes first country to approve Pfizer jab for children aged 12-15
Peloton has announced a voluntary recall of two of its treadmills

Peloton recalls treadmills due to one child death and risk of injuries