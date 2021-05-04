Care home residents can visit loved ones without isolating after 'barbaric' rules dropped

4 May 2021, 05:51 | Updated: 4 May 2021, 05:52

Care home residents will not need to self-isolate after visiting a loved one
Care home residents will not need to self-isolate after visiting a loved one. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

Care home residents can leave to go for a walk without having to self-isolate for 14 days when returning from today.

They will also be allowed to visit a loved one's garden and vote in the upcoming local elections without having to shut themselves off for two weeks.

Relatives of residents had attacked the previous rules, which had required them to isolate when leaving, as "barbaric", alongside LBC's Nick Ferrari.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said previously: "We know how challenging this time has been for care home residents, so I am pleased that they can now leave their homes to reunite with their loved ones outdoors.

Read more: Care home coronavirus rules: what are the latest changes?

Read more: 'It's not just the elderly' suffering under 'barbaric' care home rules, caller insists

"With the data continuing to head in the right direction and as restrictions ease, it is my priority to keep increasing visits for residents in the coming weeks in a safe and controlled way."

Residents will still need to self-isolate for 14 days if they embark on an overnight visit or attend medical appointments.

They cannot meet in groups or go indoors, except to use toilets, and have been asked to avoid public transport where possible.

Residents could eat at a restaurant or cafe with a care worker or nominated visitor if this is agreed with the home in advance.

They must also be accompanied by a member of staff or one of their nominated visitors, and observe social distancing.

The Department of Health and Social Care is expected to review whether other types of visits will require self-isolation before May 17, the next stage of England's easing of Covid restrictions.

Read more: 'My grandmother has to self-isolate in a care home for two weeks for visiting the dentist'

The charity John's Campaign has threatened legal action as campaigners accused the self-isolation requirements of forcing care homes to act unlawfully by "falsely imprisoning" residents.

John's Campaign co-founder Nicci Gerrard called the news a "chink of light for residents of care homes and their families".

Data shows 95% of elderly residents have had one dose of a Covid vaccine, and 71% have received two.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A man walks carrying a refilled cylinder as family members of Covid-19 patients wait in queue to refill their oxygen cylinders at Mayapuri area in New Delhi, India

‘Horrible’ weeks ahead as India’s virus catastrophe worsens

Lady Gaga

Dognapping suspects unaware of connection to Lady Gaga, authorities say
File photo of Boris Johnson meeting Narendra Modi at the 2019 G7 Summit in France

UK and India strike £1bn trade deal that will create 6,000 jobs, PM says
Cambridge University awards honorary Doctorates

Bill and Melinda Gates announce they are ending their marriage
Bill Gates and wife Melinda announce they are getting divorced

Bill Gates and wife Melinda announce divorce after 27 years or marriage
Baby Driver European Premiere – London

Judge orders Kevin Spacey accuser to identify himself in suit

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Covid crisis: Shelagh Fogarty caller 'desperate' to visit mum abroad

Shelagh Fogarty caller 'desperate' to visit mum abroad despite MPs' Covid variant concerns
'Integrity went years ago': Andrew Castle reveals why he stopped watching football

'Integrity went years ago': Andrew Castle reveals why he stopped watching football
David Lammy's monologue on the UK 'stepping back' from its foreign aid commitment

David Lammy's monologue on the UK 'stepping back' from its foreign aid commitment
Andrew Castle puts James Cleverly on spot over PM conduct amid Tory sleaze claims

Andrew Castle puts James Cleverly on spot over PM conduct amid Tory sleaze claims
Jonathan Agnew: Sports sadly boils down to money all the time and it drives me mad

Jonathan Agnew: Sports sadly boils down to money all the time and it drives me mad
Starmer 'should not pander to the right' in rebuilding Labour, caller insists

Starmer 'should not pander to the right' in rebuilding Labour, caller insists

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London