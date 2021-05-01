'It's not just the elderly' suffering under 'barbaric' care home rules, caller insists

1 May 2021, 15:20

By Seán Hickey

This caller urged the public to remember that care home restrictions ease for the elderly, some young people will be left behind.

"All the staff where my son lives have had both vaccines, all the clients have had both vaccines, all my family have had both vaccines, however, if i want to go see him, or if he wants to come to my house and see me, he then has to self-isolate for 14 days.

"That is not a possibility for him" caller Sian told Maajid Nawaz, pointing out that while Government plans to ease self-isolation rules in care homes next week, the easing doesn't go far enough for residents suffering with mental disabilities.

She told LBC that while she will be able to see her son, "he will not be able to stay in our house" which is detrimental to his mental health.

She stressed that it is "really important that these young adults get some of their lives back."

Maajid was taken aback by the concerns of the caller over her son, asking "how did you explain to him what was going on" given his disability.

"We just asked him to accept that he can't do the things that he loves to do," she said.

"I just want the conversation widened out to other people that live in a residential home. It's not just the elderly," Sian concluded.

