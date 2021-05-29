Rehabilitating extremists 'not impossible,' but requires change of approach, Maajid Nawaz insists

29 May 2021, 14:37

By Seán Hickey

Maajid Nawaz believes a 'holistic, full spectrum approach' to deradicalising convicted terrorists should be adopted in the wake of the Fishmongers' Hall inquiry.

Maajid Nawaz stressed that services attempting to rehabilitate former terrorists or religious extremists do not effectively address the difference in psychology of a normal criminal and an extremist.

His comments came as an inquiry into the Fishmongers' Hall stabbings in 2019 suggest a failure of security services was at the heart of the attack.

Maajid argued that although the inquiry is correct, the method of rehabilitation of extremists – which Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones worked in – is flawed.

"When we deal with these types of people that we don't just approach this from a criminologists perspective, thinking these are like convicted criminals," he said.

Read More: Terrorists like Fishmongers' Hall killer 'beyond rehabilitation', intelligence expert claims

Maajid argued that a more "holistic, full spectrum approach" is necessary when trying to deradicalise convicts, which includes "care on a human level by people who understand what that cosmic struggle and believing it entails."

He refuted the notion that rehabilitation is impossible when dealing with convicted terrorists and extremists, admitting that while "it is incredibly hard to do," that doesn't mean it's impossible.

"There is always value in attempting to rehabilitate people," Maajid concluded, echoing his call for more considered and specific services to convicted terrorists.

More Maajid Nawaz

See more More Maajid Nawaz

Jack Merritt's friend: Victims 'weren't protected' by employer in terror attacks

Jack Merritt's friend: Victims 'weren't protected' by employer in terror attacks
BBC reform should begin with embracing opinion content, Maajid Nawaz insists

BBC reform should begin with embracing opinion content, Maajid Nawaz insists
Maajid Nawaz empassioned plea for 'regional solution' to Israel-Palestine tensions

Maajid Nawaz's impassioned plea for 'regional solution' to Israel-Palestine tensions
Focus on wokeism is tearing Labour apart, Maajid Nawaz suggests

Focus on wokeism is tearing Labour apart, Maajid Nawaz suggests
Trade unionist: 'It could be curtains for Labour' following disastrous campaign

Trade unionist: 'It could be curtains for Labour' following disastrous campaign
'Less sneering' from metropolitan Labour will win back northern seats, Maajid Nawaz insists

'Less sneering' from metropolitan Labour will win back northern seats, Maajid Nawaz insists

The Best Of Maajid Nawaz

Maajid nawaz

Maajid's Extraordinary Call With Listener Who Said White People Are Above Him
Maajid Nawaz tests the idea that the Queen could stop Brexit

Maajid Nawaz Tests How The Queen Could Block Brexit Amid Parliament Deadlock
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz's Blistering Case For Why Second Referendum Is Not Undemocratic
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Tells The Labour Party It May Be Too Late For It To Overcome Anti-Semitism
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz: Is The Phrase "Whiter Than White" Racist?

Latest News

See more Latest News

A London bus was covered in anti-vaccination stickers during the protests

London bus covered in anti-vaccine stickers during protest

The Duchess received her vaccine in London

'Hugely grateful': Duchess of Cambridge shares photo of her receiving coronavirus vaccine
A man has been charged with conspiracy to murder over the shooting of Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson.

Sasha Johnson shooting: Man appears in court charged with conspiracy to murder
Some of the money seized by officers

Met captures £5 million from criminals in force's largest ever seizure
Experts have urged caution over the June 21 relaxation date

Scientists urge caution over June 21 unlocking as daily Covid cases rise
Be neutral in the Israel-Palestinian conflict, teachers have been told

Be impartial in Israel-Palestine conflict, headteachers told after anti-Semitic incidents
The NHS has issued a warning over toy magnets

Toy magnets used in viral 'tongue piercing' craze should be banned, NHS warns
The Health Secretary committed a "minor" but undeliberate breach of the ministerial code by failing to declare that a family firm he held shares in won an NHS contract

Matt Hancock committed 'minor' breach of ministerial code over NHS contract