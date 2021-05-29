Terrorists like Fishmongers' Hall killer 'beyond rehabilitation', intelligence expert claims

29 May 2021, 12:09

By Seán Hickey

The terrorist who murdered Saskia Jones and Jack Merritt should have never been released from prison, nor should any other extremist, according to this intelligence expert.

This week an inquest found that Usman Khan, also known as Abu Saif, unlawfully killed Cambridge graduates Saskia Jones and Jack Merritt at a rehabilitation event in London after failings of intelligence authorities.

Matt Frei was speaking to Director of Intelligence at the University of Buckingham Professor Anthony Glees.

He wondered about the fact that Mr Khan was released from prison following a prior conviction: "Do you think people like Usman Khan...are beyond rehabilitation?"

Professor Glees admitted that he believed that to be the case. "Once a terrorist, always a terrorist," he added.

He argued that terrorists should not be released until well into the Autumn of life: "It is possible that towards the end of their lives it may be safe to release them, possibly to a country that conducts itself in a way in which they would find satisfactory: Sharia Law is something they find very important."

He listed some tell tale signs that indicate that such terrorists still hold extremist views, such as "listening to radical preachers, being part of student groups where they talk about their extremism and terrorism," and told Matt that when "all these boxes are being ticked, then there can be no release."

Matt prodded the intelligence expert, reminding him that "our whole justice system is based on rehabilitation at the end of the day.

"Does that not apply to people like Usman Khan?"

Professor Glees said that "where we're dealing with terrorism that seeks to kill as many people as possible," it does not.

"They're like the Nazis who stood trial at Nuremberg" he added, making the case that those convicted were beyond saving, as are modern terrorists.

"Their hatred for our way of life goes so deep" he concluded, telling Matt that the state cannot reverse the damage done.

