Breaking News

London Bridge terror attack: Victims were 'unlawfully killed,' inquest finds

28 May 2021, 13:24 | Updated: 28 May 2021, 13:46

London Bridge terror attack victims Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones
London Bridge terror attack victims Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Two Cambridge University graduates were "unlawfully killed" by a terrorist in the 2019 attack on London Bridge after a string of failures by authorities, an inquest jury has concluded.

Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, were fatally stabbed by Usman Khan at a Learning Together offender education alumni event on November 29 2019.

Khan, 28, who wore a fake bomb vest, was tackled by delegates armed with a narwhal tusk and a fire extinguisher, and driven out on to London Bridge where he was shot dead by police.

An inquest at the Guildhall in London heard that Khan had been released from prison 11 months earlier under strict licence conditions and was under investigation by counter-terrorism police and MI5.

Saskia Jones, pictured sitting next to attacker Usman Khan at the event
Saskia Jones, pictured sitting next to attacker Usman Khan at the event. Picture: PA

But the "manipulative and duplicitous" terrorist hid his murderous intent from those tasked with keeping the public safe, the hearing was told.

The jury found the victims had been "unlawfully killed" and confirmed basic facts surrounding their deaths.

Previously, the inquest heard how Khan, 28, from Stafford, spent eight years in jail for plotting to set up a terror training camp in Pakistan.

The fake suicide vest worn by Khan during the attack
The fake suicide vest worn by Khan during the attack. Picture: PA

He was released into the community 11 months before the attack under strict licence conditions.

Throughout that time he was managed by probation officers and subject to Multi-Agency Public Protection Arrangements (Mappa).

Cambridge grad Jack Merritt died in the attack
Cambridge grad Jack Merritt died in the attack. Picture: PA

He was also being covertly investigated by MI5 and police, jurors heard.

The inquest has heard Khan was allowed to attend the Fishmongers' Hall event unaccompanied, despite signs he was becoming increasingly isolated and had failed to find employment.

Khan travelled to London by train and is believed to have put on a fake suicide vest under his bulky jacket on the way.

He strapped two knives to his hands in the men's toilets at the venue then fatally stabbed Cambridge graduates Ms Jones and Mr Merritt and injured three others.

He was forced on to London Bridge by delegates armed with makeshift weapons and shot dead by police.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Neymar

Nike says it ended deal with Neymar amid assault allegations

Spanish stamps

Spanish postal service condemned over skin-coloured Equality Stamps
Alexander Lukashenko

Belarusian president set for meeting with Putin amid showdown with EU
Huge crowds packed into the streets in Chinatown

Huge crowd descends on London's Chinatown for Covid jabs on 'vaccine bus'
Tokyo Games

Japan extends coronavirus state of emergency with safe Olympics at stake
Virus Outbreak Japan Daily Life

Japan to extend virus emergency in Tokyo weeks before Olympics open

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien proves Hancock directly contradicts himself over care homes

James O'Brien proves Hancock directly contradicts himself over care homes
'Is Hancock still fit for purpose?' Nick Ferrari challenges Business Secretary

'Is Hancock still fit for purpose?' Nick Ferrari challenges Business Secretary
Londoners to question the Mayor at annual State of London Debate with LBC

Londoners to question the Mayor at annual State of London Debate with LBC
Nick Ferrari's message for Govt as PM threatens delays to lockdown end date

Nick Ferrari's message for Govt as PM threatens delays to lockdown end date
Eddie Mair hit out at Matt Hancock

Eddie Mair: Matt Hancock is dodging scrutiny by muting journalists
This caller explained her view to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'Blaming politicians won't help': Caller who lost loved one opens up to Shelagh

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London