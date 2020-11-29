Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones remembered on anniversary of London Bridge attack

29 November 2020, 08:39

Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones are being remembered on the anniversary of the London Bridge attack
Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones are being remembered on the anniversary of the London Bridge attack. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

The victims of the London Bridge terror attack are being remembered on the first anniversary of the tragedy.

Jack Merritt, 25, was fatally stabbed along with Saskia Jones, 23, by convicted terrorist Usman Khan during a prisoner rehabilitation event at Fishmongers' Hall in London on November 29 last year.

The event was organised by Cambridge University's Learning Together programme, of which Mr Merritt was a course co-ordinator and Ms Jones was a volunteer.

Ruth Armstrong and Amy Ludlow, co-directors of Learning Together, said in a joint statement: "Twelve months have passed since the tragedy at the Learning Together alumni event at Fishmongers' Hall.

"Our thoughts are with everyone who was there with us that day, and all who have been impacted.

"We grieve especially for the loss of our inspirational colleague Jack, and our brilliant alumna Saskia.

Jack Merritt, 25, was fatally stabbed along with Saskia Jones, 23, by convicted terrorist Usman Khan during a prisoner rehabilitation event at Fishmongers' Hall in London on November 29 last year
Jack Merritt, 25, was fatally stabbed along with Saskia Jones, 23, by convicted terrorist Usman Khan during a prisoner rehabilitation event at Fishmongers' Hall in London on November 29 last year. Picture: PA

"Their families and friends are uppermost in our hearts and minds.

"We stand with our whole community, determined to play our part in building towards a better world for us all."

Learning Together aims to bring offenders and people in higher education together to "study alongside each other".

Khan, 28, was out on licence when he attended the event armed with two kitchen knives and wearing a fake suicide vest.

He was tackled by members of the public with a narwhal tusk, a decorative pike and a fire extinguisher before he was shot dead by police on London Bridge.

Cambridge University vice-chancellor Professor Stephen J Toope, said: "A year ago our university community was shocked, horrified and profoundly saddened by the senseless attack at an event hosted by the Learning Together programme.

"Twelve months on from that day of tragedy, we remember Saskia Jones and Jack Merritt.

The event at Fishmonger's Hall was organised by Cambridge University's Learning Together programme, of which Mr Merritt was a course co-ordinator
The event at Fishmonger's Hall was organised by Cambridge University's Learning Together programme, of which Mr Merritt was a course co-ordinator. Picture: PA
Ms Jones was a volunteer on the programme
Ms Jones was a volunteer on the programme. Picture: PA

"Our thoughts are with their families, their friends and their colleagues on this saddest of anniversaries.

"Our thoughts are also with the colleagues who lived through the horror of that attack and the trauma of its aftermath, and who we are fortunate to have with us."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the recent rise in the national terrorism threat level and increase in online extremism are "reminders that challenges lie ahead", but assured the public that police are "working harder than ever to counter that threat and keep Londoners safe".

Mr Khan said: "On the first anniversary of the terror attack at Fishmongers' Hall and London Bridge, we will be taking the time to stop, reflect and remember the two innocent people who lost their lives - Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones - and the principles they stood for and the hope they inspired.

"They will forever be in our thoughts, as will the families and friends of all those affected."

People lay flowers at the site of the tragedy
People lay flowers at the site of the tragedy. Picture: PA

He added: "The way that our city responded and stood united in the aftermath of the attack showed the world once again that those who seek to divide us and destroy our way of life in London will never succeed.

"The best way to defeat hatred is not by turning on one another, but by focusing on the values of decency and mutual respect that bind us together and will always prevail."

Comments

Loading...

UK News

See more UK News

Britain has urged the EU to concede on fishing rights for a deal to be struck

Brexit: 'Concede on fishing and bring fresh thinking to talks', UK tells EU

10 hours ago

South Wales Police stopped 110 vehicles on its first day of random spot checks

Coronavirus: Cardiff police issue 12 fines on first day of random car checks

11 hours ago

Boris Johnson has written to Tory MPs hoping to stave off a rebellion over his Covid tier strategy

PM offers Tory rebels February 3 'sunset' for Covid tier system

12 hours ago

World News

See more World News

A Christmas tree illuminates the Old Town Square in Prague

In Pictures: Pandemic puts paid to Christmas markets around Europe

23 mins ago

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

Iran newspaper urges strike on Haifa if Israel killed scientist

1 hour ago

Dave Prowse, who was the actor behind Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died at the age of 85

Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies at the age of 85

1 hour ago

The News Explained

A coronavirus tier and alert system will be put back in place in England after lockdown

Coronavirus: New tier 1, 2 and 3 rules after England lockdown

2 days ago

Rishi Sunak will reveal his spending review tomorrow

What is Rishi Sunak's Spending Review and what is expected?

4 days ago

Christmas coronavirus rules are yet to be set out by Boris Johnson and the government

Christmas Covid rules: Can we mix households and can we make a Christmas bubble?

4 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London