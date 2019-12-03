Family of London Bridge attacker Usman Khan 'totally condemn' his actions

The family of Usman Khan have condemned his actions. Picture: PA

The family of London Bridge attacker Usman Khan said they are "saddened and shocked" by the atrocity and "totally condemn his actions".

In a statement issued through the Met police, his family said: "We are saddened and shocked by what Usman has done.

"We totally condemn his actions and we wish to express our condolences to the families of the victims that have died and wish a speedy recovery to all of the injured.

"We would like to request privacy for our family at this difficult time."

Khan, 28, stabbed two people to death after launching an attack inside Fishmongers' Hall which was hosting a prisoner rehabilitation event on Friday afternoon.

Usman Khan had previously been jailed for terror offences. Picture: PA

Jack Merritt, 25, was named as one of his victims. Picture: PA

His victims have been named as Cambridge University graduates Jack Merritt, 25, and 23-year-old Saskia Jones, who were supporting to the event.

Shortly after the attack, it was revealed that Khan had been previously jailed in 2012 on an indeterminate sentence for terrorism offences.

However, his sentence was later dropped in 2013, and he was instead sentenced to 16 years, with the possibility of release after eight years.

Khan, who was living in Stafford, was given permission to travel into the heart of London by police and the Probation Service.

Saskia Jones, 23, has also been named as one of the victims. Picture: PA

Armed with two knives and wearing a fake suicide vest, he was tackled by members of the public, including ex-offenders from the conference, before he was shot dead by police.

One of the three people injured in the attack has been allowed to return home while the other two remain in a stable condition in hospital.

Mr Merritt, from Cottenham, Cambridgeshire, was a co-ordinator for Learning Together, a programme associated with Cambridge University's Institute of Criminology which is aimed at bringing offenders and people in higher education to "study alongside each other".

Miss Jones, a volunteer on the programme from Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, was described as having "great passion" for providing support to victims of crime by her family.

In a statement they said: "She was intent on living life to the full and had a wonderful thirst for knowledge, enabling her to be the best she could be."

