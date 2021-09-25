Maajid Nawaz: It's wrong for Remainers to say 'I told you so' about lorry driver shortage

25 September 2021, 18:56

By Tim Dodd

Maajid Nawaz hit out at Remainers who are saying "I told you so" about the UK's shortage of lorry drivers, warning it was not the "time to start playing the blame game or pointing fingers".

It comes as a £30 cap was introduced at hundreds of gridlocked petrol stations, with desperate motorists pictured filling jerry cans with fuel as fears continue over the UK's lorry driver shortage.

Maajid said: "I do not think that this is the time to start playing the blame game, and for people to start pointing fingers at those who they think are their lessers for having voted in a way that they didn't want them to vote, and now see this as an opportunity to say 'I told you so'.

"Because frankly they would be wrong.

"There is a global labour shortage, that is a fact. And as I have just read out for you, there is specifically a global truck driver shortage."

Read more: Govt looking at temporary visas for lorry drivers as panic-buyers gridlock petrol stations

Read more: HGV shortage: Govt 'created this crisis' through inaction, Angela Rayner says

He continued: "Of course Brexit has a role to play, because free movement has been suspended... and the added bureaucracy that has been required to get into the country.

"So it's not right to deny that Brexit plays a role, but it's also not right to pretend that it is the only cause... it's not as simple as that.

"There's also IR35 tax changes that play a role in the shortage of lorry drivers, and changes to licenses, poor working conditions that have been building up for about 15 years due to the cheapness of the labour force and people not wanting as a result to do that job.

"Low wages not attracting workers, and importantly furlough. Furlough still has 600,000... Some of them could be trained if they so required."

Read more: Soldiers on standby: Shapps won't rule out using army to drive lorries in shortage crisis

Read more: Hundreds of thousands of people not using their HGV licenses, says Minister

More Maajid Nawaz

See more More Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz clashes with caller 'pinning' HGV driver shortage on Brexit

Maajid Nawaz clashes with caller 'pinning' HGV driver shortage on Brexit
Maajid Nawaz moved by letter from Afghan interpreter in hiding

Maajid Nawaz moved by letter from Afghan interpreter in hiding
Maajid Nawaz: Tech giants are 'too powerful' and must be broken up

Maajid Nawaz: Tech giants are 'too powerful' and must be broken up
'Prepare for the worst': Maajid Nawaz' warning amid concerns of shortages and Covid

'Prepare for the worst': Maajid Nawaz's warning amid concerns of shortages and Covid
Welsh First Minister: Vaccine passports won't 'do any harm'

Welsh First Minister: Vaccine passports won't 'do any harm'

Maajid Nawaz's drastic proposal to 'modernise' Britain

Maajid Nawaz's drastic proposal to 'modernise' Britain

The Best Of Maajid Nawaz

Maajid nawaz

Maajid's Extraordinary Call With Listener Who Said White People Are Above Him
Maajid Nawaz tests the idea that the Queen could stop Brexit

Maajid Nawaz Tests How The Queen Could Block Brexit Amid Parliament Deadlock
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz's Blistering Case For Why Second Referendum Is Not Undemocratic
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Tells The Labour Party It May Be Too Late For It To Overcome Anti-Semitism
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz: Is The Phrase "Whiter Than White" Racist?

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Lancet has been criticised for publishing a quote with the phrase "bodies with vaginas"

Prestigious medical journal under fire for using 'dehumanising' phrase 'bodies with vaginas'
Pharmacies have warned of delays to medicine deliveries

Driver shortage: Now pharmacies complain medicine deliveries are being delayed
Angela Rayner said the party "must become the government our nation deserves"

'Time's up - the racket's over': Angela Rayner takes aim at Tories over contract spending
There has been an aircraft accident at Teeside International Airport.

Aircraft accident in Teesside leaves three people in hospital and runway closed
'Stop being stupid!' NHS worker urges Brits to stop panic-buying fuel

'Stop being stupid!' NHS workers urge Brits to stop panic-buying fuel
Drivers have been picking up jerry cans of petrol as large queues continue.

Drivers pack cars with jerry cans and £30 cap introduced as panic-buyers scramble for fuel
The SnowDome in Tamworth, where the 12-year-old boy tragically died.

Boy, 12, dies after suffering serious injuries at indoor ski centre
Rebecca Long-Bailey, Keir Starmer and Lisa Nandy speaking during a leadership hustings event for the Labour Party, at the Grand Hotel in Brighton.

Starmer comes under fire over potential new party reforms ahead of Labour conference