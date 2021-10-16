Iain Dale: Make Southend a city to honour Sir David Amess

By Seán Hickey

LBC guests accelerate calls to grant Southend city status to honour the life and work of the late Sir David Amess.

"I can't imagine David Amess ever being in a bad mood" Iain Dale told Matt Frei after the Conservative MP was stabbed to death in his constituency on Friday.

Iain told Matt "he was just a very kind person, and a great campaigner as well", referencing some of the advocacy work Sir David undertook in his tenure.

"There can be two big things that could be his legacy now" Iain said, proposing a way to respect the man.

"He's fought for years to get Southend made into a city. I would have thought that'd be something very easy for Boris Johnson to bring about." Twitter users have echoed Iain's calls since Friday afternoon.

I hope Southend now gets the city status that Sir David Amess long campaigned for. — Guy Walters (@guywalters) October 15, 2021

"He's also been campaigning for a statue of Dame vera lynn to be put on the white Cliffs of Dover, again I can't think of a single person in the country that would be against that," Iain added.

Councillor Tony Cox of Southend Borough Council also spoke in tribute to his friend and colleague: "What would he want me to do – locally – to champion?" He wondered.

"I can't think of any more fitting tribute into letting Southend have city status," Mr Cox told Matt.

He concluded by suggesting that the very idea that we're discussing his raison d'être means that "he's probably looking down on us now thinking 'my work here is done'."

