Brighton bombing victim's daughter pays tribute to Sir David Amess

16 October 2021, 11:00 | Updated: 16 October 2021, 12:18

By Seán Hickey

Sir David Amess' family should 'feel the love they deserve today', the daughter of Sir Anthony Berry tells LBC.

"I know a little bit about the journey Sir David Amess' family have ahead" caller Jo told Andrew Castle.

She said to LBC listeners she understood "the pain and devastation and struggle and loss" the late Conservative MP's family will going through, after his death was declared a terror incident on Friday.

"Today is a day to choose what we have in common, to choose love, to choose no more hatred from this appalling terrorist incident."

Jo revealed herself to be the daughter of Sir Anthony Berry, who was killed in the Brighton bombing conducted by the Provisional IRA in 1984.

She explained that since meeting the perpetrator of the bombing, she had dedicated her life to "stop hatred, stop violence and bring something more peaceful and positive".

"If somebody kills somebody in my family I'm not sure I'd get much further than anger and rage" Andrew told Ms Berry.

"Forgiveness is definitely a way of relieving the past" the caller assured him.

She concluded that it is paramount that Sir David's family "feel the love they deserve today".

