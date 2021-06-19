Terminally-ill caller devastated by Covid exemptions for VIPs at Euros

19 June 2021, 16:28

By Seán Hickey

This caller fumes at 'outrageous' proposals to waive Covid rules for FIFA VIPs at the Euros while his daughter must strip back her wedding arrangements.

Stephen told Maajid Nawaz that he has "fallen foul of this latest rule extension," revealing that his daughter now has to cut the numbers attending her wedding massively.

He told Maajid that if he was well enough, he would "go down to protest" the proposals to allow thousands of UEFA delegates to the Euro 2020 final in Wembley without having to quarantine on arrival.

The caller revealed that he was given a 3 year prognosis for microcell lymphoma two years ago and was audibly dejected that he had to live by a different set of rules to these VIPs.

Maajid emphasised the importance of the Stephen's daughter's wedding going ahead without a hitch even more important given his situation.

"You must feel a great sense of injustice" Maajid wondered.

The caller insisted that the situation is "absolutely outrageous" and despite all the care taken by ordinary people, they're expected to live a different set of rules than the elites.

"There's all the masks and social distancing and 'no dancing rule' at the reception" he added, sharing with Maajid that he hoped there would be no further clampdowns in the run up to the big day.

