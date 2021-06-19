Leicester Square fountain filled with beer cans after Scotland fans descend

19 June 2021, 13:31

A huge clear-up operation in in place following yesterday's Scotland v. England match
A huge clear-up operation in in place following yesterday's Scotland v. England match

By Kate Buck

The world-famous Shakespeare statue in Leicester Square has been left filthy after Scotland fans descended on London for the Euro 2020 match against England.

Crowds thronged into the central London location after the scoreless draw at Wembley on Friday night.

Despite pleas from local authorities to avoid unorganised mass gatherings to keep the spread of Covid-19 at bay, hundreds packed in together to take part in the celebrations.

Some fans were seen climbing onto statue to sit on it, leaving muddy footprints over the marble statue, which has been the centre piece of the gardens since 1874.

The water of the fountain is filled with beer cans and rubbish.

Red flares were set off as crowds congregated at the square after the scoreless draw, with many fans wearing kilts and draped in Scotland flags singing and cheering in the popular tourist spot.

Read more: 30 arrests after hundreds of Scotland fans party all night after England draw

Others kicked footballs, some held aloft bottles of alcohol and many belted out the Scottish national anthem and chanted "No Scotland, no party".

The 147-year-old statue was left filthy in the aftermath
The 147-year-old statue was left filthy in the aftermath
Fans were seen climbing it on Friday night
Fans were seen climbing it on Friday night

The Met said officers entered Leicester Square at about 12.45am and encouraged those still at the scene to leave the area, with the square finally cleared by 1.15am.

The Met Police have said 30 people were arrested across London yesterday.

The force added 25 of the arrests were in central London while five people were arrested in the vicinity of Wembley.

Scotland Yard said in a tweet: "13 arrests were for public order offences, 6 for drunk and disorderly, 4 for assault on police, 3 for assault, 2 related to Class A drugs and one each for breaching a dispersal order and breaching a banning order."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan thanked those you complied with the orders of the police in a tweet.

Clear up After Football Fans Run Amok In Central London
Clear up After Football Fans Run Amok In Central London

He said: "Thank you to all the fans who complied with Met officers as they engaged with crowds yesterday and into last 'night.

To our @metpoliceuk @BTPLondon @TfL and all emergency service staff who work around the clock to keep London safe: we are grateful for your service to our city."

