30 arrested after Scotland fans take to London's streets

19 June 2021, 07:11 | Updated: 19 June 2021, 07:41

18 men were arrested in London yesterday during Euro 2020 celebrations
18 men were arrested in London yesterday during Euro 2020 celebrations. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

The Met Police have said 30 people were arrested in central London yesterday after Scotland football fans descended on the city for the much-anticipated Euros match against England.

A total of 30 people were arrested in central London as part of the policing operation for England's Euros clash with Scotland, Met Police said.

The force added 25 of the arrests were in central London while five people were arrested in the vicinity of Wembley.

Scotland Yard said in a tweet: "13 arrests were for public order offences, 6 for drunk and disorderly, 4 for assault on police, 3 for assault, 2 related to Class A drugs and one each for breaching a dispersal order and breaching a banning order."

Crowds thronged into Leicester Square in central London after the scoreless draw at Wembley on Friday night.

Scotland fans gathered in Leicester Square
Scotland fans gathered in Leicester Square. Picture: PA
Police said 18 people were arrested
Police said 18 people were arrested. Picture: PA

Red flares were set off as fans, many wearing kilts and draped in Scotland flags sang and cheered in the popular tourist spot.

Others kicked footballs, some held aloft bottles of alcohol and many belted out the Scottish national anthem and chanted "No Scotland, no party".

This was the first time the two teams have played each other since the qualifying stages of the World Cup in 2017.The two mens' teams last faced each other at a major tournament in Euro 1996.

The rubbish left behind the morning after the celebrations
The rubbish left behind the morning after the celebrations. Picture: PA
Fans set off flares
Fans set off flares. Picture: PA

The game ended 0-0, with Scotland impressing and England disappointing. Fans poured out of Wembley at full time, and public figures on both sides of the border have reacted to the Wembley clash.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan had told LBC earlier that fans should not come to London for the game unless they have tickets.

"If you've not got a ticket already for the game, please, please, please try and book now for somewhere to watch the game tonight safely in a pub, bar or restaurant," he said.

"You can't just rock up to a pub and see the game."

His request came in hopes of maintaining Covid-19 safety measures, with only one official fan zone set up in Trafalgar Square and limited to 750 people.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Royal British Legion will no longer sell poppies in the European Union due to red tape following Brexit, according to reports

Brexit 'halts sales of Royal British Legion poppies' in the EU
Iran Elections

Hard-liner set to become Iran’s new president as rivals concede
Dr Tedros Adhanom has warned of a "two-track pandemic"

Donating vaccines next year will be too late, WHO boss warns

Myanmar

UN assembly condemns Myanmar coup and calls for arms embargo

Football fans have gathered in Leicester Square in the lead up to the Euro 2020 game.

As it happened: Scotland fans take to London's streets as England draw
Palestinians Israel

Palestinians call off one million dose vaccine exchange with Israel

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien asks when people will see Brexit downsides, as food trade hits 'crisis point'

James O'Brien asks when people will see Brexit downsides, as food trade hits 'crisis point'
Sadiq Khan was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

Sadiq Khan: Euro 2020 finals should stay at Wembley

The Terror expert was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Manchester Arena inquiry: suicide bomber 'hiding in plain sight', terrorism reviewer tells LBC
Nick Ferrari wants the country to unlock

'If we allow ourselves to be in hock to doom-mongers we'll never break free'
Manchester Arena bombing survivor: 'I don't want to place too much blame on the security'

Manchester Arena bombing survivor: 'I don't want to place too much blame on the security'
Early Spencer told LBC the Metropolitan Police were "bizarrely reluctant" to investigate the BBC over Martin Bashir

Earl Spencer: BBC has an 'enormous amount to answer for' in Bashir scandal

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London