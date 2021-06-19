30 arrested after Scotland fans take to London's streets

18 men were arrested in London yesterday during Euro 2020 celebrations. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

The Met Police have said 30 people were arrested in central London yesterday after Scotland football fans descended on the city for the much-anticipated Euros match against England.

The force added 25 of the arrests were in central London while five people were arrested in the vicinity of Wembley.

Scotland Yard said in a tweet: "13 arrests were for public order offences, 6 for drunk and disorderly, 4 for assault on police, 3 for assault, 2 related to Class A drugs and one each for breaching a dispersal order and breaching a banning order."

Crowds thronged into Leicester Square in central London after the scoreless draw at Wembley on Friday night.

Scotland fans gathered in Leicester Square. Picture: PA

Police said 18 people were arrested. Picture: PA

Red flares were set off as fans, many wearing kilts and draped in Scotland flags sang and cheered in the popular tourist spot.

Others kicked footballs, some held aloft bottles of alcohol and many belted out the Scottish national anthem and chanted "No Scotland, no party".

This was the first time the two teams have played each other since the qualifying stages of the World Cup in 2017.The two mens' teams last faced each other at a major tournament in Euro 1996.

The rubbish left behind the morning after the celebrations. Picture: PA

Fans set off flares. Picture: PA

The game ended 0-0, with Scotland impressing and England disappointing. Fans poured out of Wembley at full time, and public figures on both sides of the border have reacted to the Wembley clash.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan had told LBC earlier that fans should not come to London for the game unless they have tickets.

"If you've not got a ticket already for the game, please, please, please try and book now for somewhere to watch the game tonight safely in a pub, bar or restaurant," he said.

"You can't just rock up to a pub and see the game."

His request came in hopes of maintaining Covid-19 safety measures, with only one official fan zone set up in Trafalgar Square and limited to 750 people.

