Maajid Nawaz: Tech giants are 'too powerful' and must be broken up

19 September 2021, 15:57 | Updated: 19 September 2021, 16:05

By Seán Hickey

Big technology firms have 'too much of a share of the market' and should be broken up, according to Maajid Nawaz.

The comments came after the news that Facebook have a 'white list' which exempts some 6 million users from the usual terms of service.

Maajid Nawaz argued that these companies have too much influence over public discourse and should be broken up to prevent the potential to stifle public debate.

"I don't believe government should have more power to get tech companies to silence your political and scientific dissent," he clarified.

"I do think there is a problem with big tech. What do I think their problem is? They've gotten too big for their own boots – they're too powerful," Maajid feared.

"What's the solution? Not online censorship, the solution is these companies need to be broken up."

Maajid went on to propose a "monopolies and mergers commission" to help break up tech companies, who, unless confronted, have "huge oligopoly potential."

"They own too much of a share of the market because they kept buying out the competition," he pointed out.

He concluded by telling listeners that the solution is not further regulation: "The government's Online Harms Bill I worry will turn the problem into needing to censor speech more."

