Exclusive

Whistleblower exposes UN leaks of Chinese dissident information

13 November 2021, 15:55 | Updated: 13 November 2021, 16:38

By Seán Hickey

This whistleblower, who has recently been sacked by the UN, says the details of Chinese dissidents are regularly being leaked to the Chinese Communist Party by the UN.

Emma Reilly is a whistleblower who was sacked by the UN after revealing the leaking of Chinese dissidents' details to the Chinese government.

She revealed to Maajid Nawaz one year ago that information about Uyghur activists were being shared by the UN with the Chinese Communist Party.

The human rights lawyer was fired by the UN in early November following her persistent campaigning against the sharing of information of vulnerable people with the Chinese regime.

She tells LBC that she had been stopped from speaking on matters relating to the genocide of Uyghurs in the Xinjiang province in China and also warned that details are kept on some foreign nationals working within China's borders.

Watch her full interview with Maajid Nawaz here.

