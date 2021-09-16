Maajid Nawaz: 'Strategic' Afghan withdrawal made to focus on China

By Tim Dodd

Maajid Nawaz questions whether the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan was to refocus military power on a "new Cold War" against China.

It comes as the UK joins a new alliance with Australia and the US designed to counter an increasingly powerful China.

Maajid explained that the West is probably "already" in a "new form of hybrid warfare" with China, which involves "cyber, bio, information, elite capture, [and] economic growth."

Read more: 'STAB IN THE BACK': French FURIOUS and China warns of ARMS RACE over nuclear pact

Maajid said: "Look to how the Taliban visited China, met with their foreign minister a week before the fall of Kabul, and then announced that China is their partner and will be their partner in rebuilding Afghanistan.

Read more: AUKUS alliance 'consequence of Chinese behaviour', declares ex-Aussie foreign Minister

"Perhaps our withdrawal, which was right in principle, but wrong in how it was done... was, as this announcement last night seems to confirm, a strategic withdrawal to focus the brunt of our military efforts in containing China, and in particular with regards to the south China sea.

"So this all does look like the direction of travel with regards to our foreign policy is very rapidly moving to some form of attempt to contain expanding Chinese influence."

Read more: Ursula von der Leyen DEMANDS an EU army - saying Afghanistan proves it needs its own force

Read more: Sympathetic cops were TOO SLOW to clear off M25 eco-mob - minister suggests