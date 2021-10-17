Maajid Nawaz: Vetting voters for MP meetings 'further alienates' Brits

17 October 2021, 15:43

By Seán Hickey

Rolling out a range of conditions to grant people appointments with local MPs runs the risk of making politics 'further inaccessible' for ordinary people.

Maajid Nawaz was reflecting on proposals from the Home Secretary that constituents may in future need to book appointments to see their MPs at surgeries.

Read more: Lisa Nandy: 'I don't feel particularly safe doing the job'

"If these appointments to see MPs for surgeries are to be booked in advance, one imagines, online, then I do wonder." He noted.

"If you have to book an appointment in advance to see your MP, are there barriers to entry at that point? Do you have to have a certain level of qualifications...to get approved to go in to see an MP?"

Maajid made the case then that cases such as vaccination status could be considered before someone is granted access to their MP.

Read more: 'About 20,000' extremists living in the UK, ex-police chief reveals

Read more: Maajid Nawaz: Muslims in Southend-on-Sea know and love Sir David Amess

"If that's the kind of checking that's going to be done...then I think we're going to have a problem. You're making MPs further inaccessible."

Maajid clarified that "booking appointments itself is relatively uncontroversial if it remains simply as name, contact details, you're in," but if things such as party allegiance, work status or vaccination status were to be considered then "that further alienates people from their politicians."

Read more: Hundreds attend candlelit vigil for MP Sir David Amess as terror suspect detained

"You end up with this untouchable, unassailable, inaccessible, all-powerful, executive government elite that even end up out of touch with the common people because common people can't even get in to see them."

He concluded by stating that "Sir David would not be happy with that kind of scenario I've just painted."

More Maajid Nawaz

See more More Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz: 'Muslims in Southend-on-Sea know and love Sir David Amess'

Maajid Nawaz: Muslims in Southend-on-Sea know and love Sir David Amess

Iain Dale: Make Southend a city to honour Sir David Amess

Iain Dale: Make Southend a city to honour Sir David Amess

Maajid Nawaz backs calls to grant asylum seekers right to work

Maajid Nawaz backs calls to grant asylum seekers right to work

Chinese invasion of Taiwan will spark 'global conflict', Maajid Nawaz fears

Chinese invasion of Taiwan will spark 'global conflict', Maajid Nawaz fears

Maajid Nawaz: Jab deadline for care home workers will 'trigger' winter 'plan B'

Maajid Nawaz: Jab deadline for care home workers will 'trigger' winter 'plan B'

Maajid Nawaz: Troop deployment shows govt 'has monumentally failed' Britain

Maajid Nawaz: Troop deployment shows govt 'has monumentally failed' Britain

Maajid Nawaz: It's 'wrong' for Remainers to say 'I told you so' about lorry driver shortage

Maajid Nawaz: It's wrong for Remainers to say 'I told you so' about lorry driver shortage

Maajid Nawaz clashes with caller 'pinning' HGV driver shortage on Brexit

Maajid Nawaz clashes with caller 'pinning' HGV driver shortage on Brexit

Maajid Nawaz moved by letter from Afghan interpreter in hiding

Maajid Nawaz moved by letter from Afghan interpreter in hiding

Maajid Nawaz: Tech giants are 'too powerful' and must be broken up

Maajid Nawaz: Tech giants are 'too powerful' and must be broken up

'Prepare for the worst': Maajid Nawaz' warning amid concerns of shortages and Covid

'Prepare for the worst': Maajid Nawaz's warning amid concerns of shortages and Covid

Welsh First Minister: Vaccine passports won't 'do any harm'

Welsh First Minister: Vaccine passports won't 'do any harm'

Maajid Nawaz's drastic proposal to 'modernise' Britain

Maajid Nawaz's drastic proposal to 'modernise' Britain

Maajid Nawaz: Afghanistan withdrawal was 'strategic' to focus on China

Maajid Nawaz: 'Strategic' Afghan withdrawal made to focus on China

'Britain NEEDS ISIS bride Begum's help to fight terrorism' - Maajid Nawaz

'Britain needs ISIS bride Begum's help to fight terrorism' - Maajid Nawaz

'Guantanamo was about the US saying we can do whatever we want'

9/11: Ex-Guantanamo prisoner shares story of capture with LBC

More Maajid Nawaz

See more More Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz's powerful explanation of vaccine skepticism in BAME groups

Maajid Nawaz analyses 'trauma' at heart of BAME vaccine skepticism
Maajid Nawaz lambasts big tech crushing worker's attempts to organise

Maajid Nawaz lambasts big tech crushing worker's attempts to organise
Caller attacks 'disgraceful' local councils funnelling traffic through poor neighbourhoods

Caller attacks 'disgraceful' local councils funnelling traffic through poor neighbourhoods
Covid vaccine trialist expresses concern over prospect of vaccine passports

Covid-19 vaccine trialist shares concern over prospect of vaccine passports
Maajid Nawaz demands UK boycott Beijing Winter Olympics

Maajid Nawaz demands UK boycott Beijing Winter Olympics

'They're doing it for justice': Maajid Nawaz shows solidarity with GameStop investors

'They're doing it for justice': Maajid Nawaz shows solidarity with GameStop investors

The Best Of Maajid Nawaz

Maajid nawaz

Maajid's Extraordinary Call With Listener Who Said White People Are Above Him
Maajid Nawaz tests the idea that the Queen could stop Brexit

Maajid Nawaz Tests How The Queen Could Block Brexit Amid Parliament Deadlock
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz's Blistering Case For Why Second Referendum Is Not Undemocratic
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Tells The Labour Party It May Be Too Late For It To Overcome Anti-Semitism
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz: Is The Phrase "Whiter Than White" Racist?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pte Watson-Pickering died on Friday

Soldier, 23, who died during Salisbury army exercise is named
Millionaire Robert Durst is believed to have killed three people.

Millionaire murderer on ventilator with Covid days after sentencing
The officer would have been sacked had he not already resigned

Trainee Met Police officer who lied about knowing criminals is caught meeting them
Former PM Gordon Brown wants to send over a billion vaccines to low-income countries

Gordon Brown calls for emergency vaccine airlift to poorer nations
Post-lockdown extremism fears: 'We know radicalisation takes place online'

Post-lockdown extremism fears: 'We know radicalisation takes place online'
The fire broke out in Westfield Shopping Centre

Westfield shopping centre evacuated as 60 firefighters tackle blaze
John Bercow says politics is barely less toxic than in 2016 when Jo Cox was murdered.

Bercow: 'We've not tackled toxic politics - things haven't improved since Jo Cox's death'
The US has "no idea" how the Chinese managed to make such progress on hypersonic missiles

China fires hypersonic missile around globe before striking target