Focus on wokeism is tearing Labour apart, Maajid Nawaz suggests

By Seán Hickey

Labour must realign themselves with policies that truly matter to voters rather than focussing on woke culture, Maajid Nawaz claims.

Maajid Nawaz was brainstorming how the Labour party should move forward following a catastrophic election campaign for the party.

He hinted that if the party focussed on "substance over gestures, if you ditch the woke focus on leading with identity politics but instead start looking at what really matters to people on the ground," Labour may end up a force to be reckoned with.

If Labour were to refocus on "core doorstep issues" such as "jobs, law and order, the redistribution of wealth," which would go some way for the party to regain some of their seats.

"There are policy stances you can take which demonstrate your love for the country" he insisted, and "none of that is in the woke realm of things."

Maajid stressed that Labour should "go down that line" of focussing on doorstep issues rather than "playing up the things that will potentially divide us" if they're in with any chance of making an impact.

He scoffed at the notion that the party should remain fixed on focussing on identity politics going forward, arguing that "isn't going to get you very far."

"All of this puts voters off and it shifts us to the right"