Elections 2021: Hartlepool votes Tory in major blow to Keir Starmer

Jill Mortimer won the seat for the Conservatives. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

The Conservatives have won the Hartlepool by-election in a major blow to Sir Keir Starmer.

The seat turned blue, electing Jill Mortimer as MP, after being held by Labour for almost 50 years.

Her 15,529 votes were nearly 7,000 ahead of Labour's candidate Paul Williams, who polled 8,589.

Results will continue to come in throughout Friday but early results in council contests across the country also show voters turning their backs on Labour.

The Tories took Redditch and Nuneaton & Bedworth councils from Labour in the Midlands, along with Harlow in Essex, while Sir Keir's party has seen losses in North East local authorities.

A Labour source said: "These were always going to be tough elections for Labour.

"Keir has always been honest about the mountain we must climb to rebuild trust to win the next general election.

"Labour is listening and we will continue to change in order to win back the trust of working people in Britain and their communities."

Labour held Hartlepool in 2019 even as other parts of the "red wall" fell to the Conservatives, partly due to the Brexit Party splitting the Tory vote.

A giant inflatable of Boris Johnson was put up by a group called the Hartlepool Wombles, which said the stunt was not a political gesture but heralded how the vote had changed the town.

Ain inflatable of Boris Johnson was put up in Hartlepool. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir visited the constituency three times during the campaign, with the Prime Minister's party hoping to secure a "hat trick" of wins in Hartlepool and retaining the mayoralties in Tees Valley and the West Midlands.

In a sign of the discontent on the Labour left, MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle appeared to mock the party's attempts to change its image.

He said: "Good to see valueless flag waving and suit wearing working so well... or not?"

The comment is a reference to a leaked strategy document which suggested Labour must make "use of the flag, veterans, dressing smartly" to win back voters in red wall seats in the party's former industrial heartlands.

Meanwhile, results from the Scottish Parliament elections, where independence was a key focus during campaigning, will come through on Friday and Saturday.