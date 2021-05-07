Elections 2021: Live results as Tories take Hartlepool for first time

Millions cast their votes in the 2021 local election. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

Voting has ended in the 2021 local elections and LBC will be bringing you the results as they happen.

Polls opened at 7am yesterday and closed at 10pm in the elections that took place in England, Scotland and Wales.

In England, 143 local councils are up for election, and there is a key by-election in Hartlepool where a new MP will be elected.

In Scotland, 129 MSPs will be voted on, and in Wales 60 members of the Welsh Senedd will be decided.

Directly elected mayors in England will be chosen, including the major mayoral election battle in London. 39 police and crime commissioners will also be elected as the nations head to the polls.

Follow the results as they happen in our blog below: