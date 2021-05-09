Breaking News

Sir Keir Starmer to reshuffle shadow cabinet amid backlash over Angela Rayner sacking

Sir Keir Starmer is planning a shadow cabinet reshuffle on Sunday. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will carry out a shadow cabinet reshuffle on Sunday following the party's terrible performance at the ballot box this week.

It comes after the party suffered disastrous losses in the Super Thursday elections, during which Labour lost the "red wall" seat of Hartlepool to the Tories for the first time in its nearly 50-year history.

On Saturday, Sir Keir sacked deputy leader Angela Rayner as party chair and national campaign coordinator in a move branded "baffling" by former shadow home secretary Diane Abbott.

She joined other Labour members in criticising the move following their poor performance in the council votes and by-election.

Recently re-elected Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham warned the Labour leader the decision was "wrong".

Ms Rayner's sacking signals cracks at the top of the party as rows broke out over who was to blame for the election strategy, with leader Sir Keir Starmer admitting he was "bitterly disappointed".

A Labour Party source told LBC's Ben Kentish: "Keir said he was taking full responsibility for the result of the elections and he said we need to change.

"That means changing how we run our campaigns in future. Angela will continue to play a senior role in Keir's team."

But the Opposition leader will look to reshape his top team further across the weekend as he looks to reverse the party's downward spiral in England.

It lost control of Durham County Council for the first time in a century, saw its leader deposed by the Greens in Sheffield and also witnessed heavy defeats in Rotherham and Sunderland at local authority level.

As well as undertaking a reshuffle, the former director of public prosecutions has also hired Gordon Brown's former chief pollster Deborah Mattinson - who has written a book about why Labour lost the so-called "red wall" at the 2019 general election - as director of strategy.

No Dan. Not working any angles. This is straightforwardly wrong if it’s true. — Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) May 8, 2021

Although Labour sources on Saturday evening were keen to stress that Ms Rayner - a former social care worker who hails from Stockport in the North West - would "continue to play a senior role" in Sir Keir's team, prominent figures in the party have spoken out against the decision to remove her as chairman.

Mr Burnham - tipped as a potential successor to Sir Keir after winning a thumping majority to secure a second term as Labour Mayor of Greater Manchester - tweeted: "I can't support this.

"This is straightforwardly wrong if it's true."

Members of former leader Jeremy Corbyn's team, who come from the left of the party, were among those to criticise the move to "scapegoat" the deputy leader, with John McDonnell labelling it a "huge mistake".

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said it was his "understanding" that Ms Rayner would "take a different position in the shadow cabinet".