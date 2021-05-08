Breaking News

Labour's Angela Rayner sacked as party chairman after election drubbing

8 May 2021, 19:31 | Updated: 8 May 2021, 19:41

Breaking News
Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Will Taylor

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner has been sacked as chairman of the party after its poor election results, it is understood.

Labour has endured a torrid couple of days as council seats and the Hartlepool constituency swung to the Conservatives.

Her sacking signals cracks at the top of the party as rows broke out over who was to blame for the election strategy, with leader Sir Keir Starmer admitting he was "bitterly disappointed".

A Labour Party source told LBC's Ben Kentish: "Keir said he was taking full responsibility for the result of the elections and he said we need to change. That means changing how we run our campaigns in future. Angela will continue to play a senior role in Keir's team."

Updates to follow.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police in Jerusalem

More unrest feared as Israeli police bolster presence in Jerusalem
Tawny Kitaen

1980s rock music video star Tawny Kitaen dies

Andy Burnham has been reelected

Manchester: Andy Burnham says reelection is 'message to Westminster'
NHS staff have reported high levels of exhaustion

NHS staff suffering 'unacceptable exhaustion' after Covid pandemic, study finds
A pupil is taken to hospital

Deadly bomb blast kills at least 30 near Afghan girls’ school
Ursula von der Leyen

EU and India to restart talks on bilateral free trade deal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Trade unionist: 'It could be curtains for Labour' following disastrous campaign

Trade unionist: 'It could be curtains for Labour' following disastrous campaign
David Lammy's powerful assessment of Labour's election defeat

David Lammy's powerful assessment of Labour's election defeat
'Less sneering' from metropolitan Labour will win back northern seats, Maajid Nawaz insists

'Less sneering' from metropolitan Labour will win back northern seats, Maajid Nawaz insists
'Current strategy isn't working': Diane Abbott calls on Starmer to 'unify' Labour

'Current strategy isn't working': Diane Abbott calls on Starmer to 'unify' Labour
Keir Starmer should 'consider his position' after 'catastrophic' election results

Lord Adonis: Starmer should 'consider his position' after 'catastrophic' election
'The Tories stole my policies': John McDonnell reacts to Hartlepool by-election result

'The Tories stole my policies': John McDonnell reacts to Hartlepool by-election result

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London