Labour's Angela Rayner sacked as party chairman after election drubbing

By Will Taylor

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner has been sacked as chairman of the party after its poor election results, it is understood.

Labour has endured a torrid couple of days as council seats and the Hartlepool constituency swung to the Conservatives.

Her sacking signals cracks at the top of the party as rows broke out over who was to blame for the election strategy, with leader Sir Keir Starmer admitting he was "bitterly disappointed".

A Labour Party source told LBC's Ben Kentish: "Keir said he was taking full responsibility for the result of the elections and he said we need to change. That means changing how we run our campaigns in future. Angela will continue to play a senior role in Keir's team."

Updates to follow.