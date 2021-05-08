Elections 2021: Key moments across UK as London results filter in

Staff counting votes for the Scottish Parliamentary election. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Votes are still being counted across the UK following Super Thursday's elections, with the result of the London mayoral race expected later today.

Sir Keir Starmer said he was "bitterly disappointed" following Friday's counts which saw his party lose the Hartlepool by-election, with the Tories winning the almost 50-year "red-wall" seat with a strong majority.

Labour also lost control of Sheffield City Council, more than 100 council seats and saw their candidate for Tees Valley mayor thrashed by Tory Ben Houchen, who took almost 73 per cent of the vote.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson hailed the "very encouraging set of results so far" after the Conservatives took full control of councils in Northumberland in the North East, Dudley in the Midlands and Harlow in Essex.

Counts will continue over the weekend, with outcomes expected to be announced for the mayoral races in London, Manchester and the West Midlands on Saturday and West Yorkshire on Sunday.

Likewise, the result of national elections in Scotland and Wales should be clear by the end of today.

In the English capital, Labour's Sadiq Khan has a narrow lead over Shaun Bailey, with his Tory rival gaining ground late on Friday.

By 9:30pm last night, seven of the 14 constituencies had declared, with the current mayor having received 487,104 first preference votes (39 per cent) to Mr Bailey's 462,837 (37 per cent).

In Scotland, the SNP's hopes of keeping its majority are on a knife-edge despite winning three key constituencies: East Lothian from Labour and Ayr and Edinburgh Central from the Tories.

No other seats have changed hands so far, with the SNP currently on 39, the Liberal Democrats four, Tories two and Labour one.

Meanwhile, Labour look set to stay in power in Wales after winning 30 of the 52 declared seats, out of a possible 60, by 9am on Saturday.

Leader Mark Drakeford, who extended the majority in his seat, vowed to form a "stable and progressive" government after matching his party's best-ever Senedd election result.

