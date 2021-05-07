Labour needs a 'snarling arrogant brawler' to take on Johnson, says caller

7 May 2021, 15:06

By Tim Dodd

Labour requires a "snarling, thick-skinned, arrogant brawler that will meet Johnson head on and take him to task", this caller didn't hesitate to tell James O'Brien.

It comes as Conservatives took key Labour seat Hartlepool for the first time in history.

Nick in Leicester said, "We need somebody who will point the finger at them and hold them to task."

James quickly replied: "Kinnock was right about Thatcherism, it didn't go him any good, and he was in many ways all of the things you describe, a passionate orator."

Read more: 'Labour is the problem not Keir Starmer', says MP Steve Reed after 'shattering' result

Talking about Labour, Nick said: "They're so quick to celebrate the fact that in the mill pond of Jersey, or the Channel Islands, we've got Boris Johnson going to war, and yet we've got the fisherman who are drowning in the seas of Brexit that he can't be bothered to protect."

Responding, James said Keir Starmer "can't stop sitting on his hands."

"I think Starmer is probably better off being behind a figurehead of the party, and you have a non-political head of the party, much like Boris Johnson is, [where] you've got the campaigner who can talk rubbish, and just shout and...the pub bore."

"So we've got to send someone into the ring who is like Johnson but without the moral disintegration?" James remarked.

James then said: "This lot are brilliant at inventing enemies and then promising to protect you from them. We're going to protect you from people who hate their country. Who hates their country? Nobody hates their country.

"We're going to protect you from people who want to pull down statutes of Winston Churchill. Who wants to pull down about eight spotty undergraduates who can't believe how much attention they generate?"

The Prime Minister hailed the results as "encouraging" during a visit to Coventry but has since gone to Hartlepool to celebrate with campaigners.

He told reporters: "For me, what this means is that it's a mandate for us to continue to deliver - not just for the people of Hartlepool, not just for the people of the North East, but across the whole of the country."

Read more: Hartlepool voter explains to James O'Brien why Tories took 'iconic' Labour seat

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Hartlepool voter explains to James O'Brien why Tories took 'iconic' Labour seat

Hartlepool voter explains to James O'Brien why Tories took 'iconic' Labour seat
Elections 2021: James O'Brien gives his instant reaction

Elections 2021: James O'Brien gives his instant reaction

Windrush victim: I had more help from local supermarket staff than the Home Office

Windrush victim: I had more help from local supermarket staff than Home Office
'It's like believing the moon is made of cheese': James O'Brien reflects on the 'biggest' lie which led to Trump's extended Facebook ban

James O'Brien reflects on 'biggest' lie which led to Trump's extended Facebook ban
Ex-Trump supporter explains to James O'Brien how Facebook 'sucked him in'

Ex-Trump supporter explains to James O'Brien how Facebook 'sucked him in'
James O'Brien schools caller who opposes social media regulation after Trump's Facebook ban

James O'Brien schools caller who opposes social media regulation after Trump's Facebook ban

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Starmer 'should not pander to the right' in rebuilding Labour, caller insists

Starmer 'should not pander to the right' in rebuilding Labour, caller insists

5 days ago

VP of Indian ruling party stands firm against criticism of Covid response

VP of Indian ruling party stands firm against criticism of Covid response

6 days ago

'The Tories stole my policies': John McDonnell reacts to Hartlepool by-election result

'The Tories stole my policies': John McDonnell reacts to Hartlepool by-election result

1 hour ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Portugal's beaches will be in reach from May 17 for holidaymakers

Revealed: Portugal, Gibraltar and Israel on summer holiday travel 'green list'
The 'green list' of holiday destinations will be unveiled

Watch live: Grant Shapps leads holiday 'green list' press conference
Noel Clarke has been accused of sexual misconduct on the set of Doctor Who

Noel Clarke accused of sexual misconduct on Doctor Who set

Grant Shapps is set to hold a press conference from 10 Downing Street today

Summer holidays: Which countries are on the green list for quarantine-free travel?
Most adults under 40-years-old will be offered an alternative to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

Under 40s to be given alternative to Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to

Julia James: Police release image of man who 'could be key' in PCSO murder probe
The fire broke out at flats in Poplar

Poplar fire: Two hospitalised and firefighter injured in blaze at East London flats
Holidaymakers are hopeful that they will be able to go to the beaches of the Algarve this summer

Holidaymakers to find out quarantine-free travel destination 'green list' today
Where does Sir Keir go from here?

Elections 2021: Where does Sir Keir go from here?

'Labour is the problem is not Keir Starmer', says MP Steve Reed

'Labour is the problem not Keir Starmer', says MP Steve Reed after 'shattering' result