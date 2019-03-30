Maajid Nawaz's Blistering Case For Why Second Referendum Is Not Undemocratic

Maajid Nawaz launches into a blistering case for why it is not undemocratic to revert back to the people to decide how to break the Brexit deadlock.

Speaking on his LBC show, Maajid Nawaz drew frustration from Theresa May's insistence that 'holding a second referendum would mean not supporting the result of the first' despite putting her Brexit deal to MPs on three occasions.

"If it's democratic for Theresa May to put her meaningful vote before Parliament for a potential fourth time why is it undemocratic three years later for the people to have another say over what type of Brexit they like, over which deal they prefer," he said.

"To have parliamentarians vote [her deal] for the fourth time and yet somehow that's not undemocratic?

"That's not disrespecting the result of the first time she attempted to put forward her meaningful vote and got resoundingly rejected?

"Yet going to the people to ask whether we want Theresa May's deal, no-deal or to remain in the EU is somehow undemocratic?"

