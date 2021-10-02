Maajid Nawaz: Troop deployment shows govt 'has monumentally failed' Britain

2 October 2021, 15:51

By Seán Hickey

As troops prepare to deliver fuel to service stations across the UK, Maajid Nawaz claims this shows the government has failed fulfil their basic role.

Fuel panic-buying swept the nation after concerns over stocks of petrol and diesel were triggered by BP.

Read more: Haulage industry has 'serious measure of blame' for HGV shortage, Iain Duncan Smith says

As a result, the Prime Minister has announced that some 200 military staff will be deployed to drive HGVs and deliver stock to Britain's forecourts.

"You've just got to be vigilant about directions of travel considering everything else we've just been through where promises have been made and broken", Maajid noted.

Read more: Polish HGV driver: EU hauliers find UK visa proposal 'pretty amusing'

He reminded listeners that the government have consistently made u-turns – particularly during the pandemic and as a result all decisions must be welcomed with caution.

Read more: Tory MP calls on retired HGV drivers to return to work to save Christmas

"If I were to draw a conclusion is that troops on the street, whether that's to deliver testing, whether that's to deliver fuel, to reform the NHS or to drive ambulances, for me it is impossible to escape the conclusion that this government has monumentally failed in doing what it's meant to do."

Read more: DVLA faces pressure to clear backlog of 54,000 HGV licences

Maajid went on to explain that it is the government's duty to "provide those civilian services itself" and the fact that it has consistently been found wanting is evidence of failure.

"It has an entire machinery of government to do so, and it's failed and that should be worrying to all of us."

More Maajid Nawaz

See more More Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz: It's 'wrong' for Remainers to say 'I told you so' about lorry driver shortage

Maajid Nawaz: It's wrong for Remainers to say 'I told you so' about lorry driver shortage

Maajid Nawaz clashes with caller 'pinning' HGV driver shortage on Brexit

Maajid Nawaz clashes with caller 'pinning' HGV driver shortage on Brexit

Maajid Nawaz moved by letter from Afghan interpreter in hiding

Maajid Nawaz moved by letter from Afghan interpreter in hiding

Maajid Nawaz: Tech giants are 'too powerful' and must be broken up

Maajid Nawaz: Tech giants are 'too powerful' and must be broken up

'Prepare for the worst': Maajid Nawaz' warning amid concerns of shortages and Covid

'Prepare for the worst': Maajid Nawaz's warning amid concerns of shortages and Covid

Welsh First Minister: Vaccine passports won't 'do any harm'

Welsh First Minister: Vaccine passports won't 'do any harm'

Maajid Nawaz's drastic proposal to 'modernise' Britain

Maajid Nawaz's drastic proposal to 'modernise' Britain

Maajid Nawaz: Afghanistan withdrawal was 'strategic' to focus on China

Maajid Nawaz: 'Strategic' Afghan withdrawal made to focus on China

'Britain NEEDS ISIS bride Begum's help to fight terrorism' - Maajid Nawaz

'Britain needs ISIS bride Begum's help to fight terrorism' - Maajid Nawaz

'Guantanamo was about the US saying we can do whatever we want'

9/11: Ex-Guantanamo prisoner shares story of capture with LBC

Vaccine passports will result in indirect discrimination against groups, academic tells LBC

Vaccine passports will result in groups being indirectly discriminated against, says academic
Government 'erasing memory of Grenfell for convenience', Maajid Nawaz fears

Government 'erasing memory of Grenfell for convenience', Maajid Nawaz fears

'Shortage of Turkeys at Christmas' due to labour shortages, caller warns

'Shortage of Turkeys at Christmas' due to labour shortages, caller warns

Veteran caller pledges spare room to Afghans fleeing Taliban regime

Veteran caller pledges spare room to Afghans fleeing Taliban regime

Maajid Nawaz issues warning to Starmer over 'embracing Blair's legacy'

Maajid Nawaz issues warning to Starmer over 'embracing Blair's legacy'

'You don't believe in your own rules, so why should we believe in them?'

Maajid Nawaz: 'You don't believe in your own rules, so why should we?'

More Maajid Nawaz

See more More Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz: Trans-Pacific deal brings us closer to agreement with USA

Maajid Nawaz: Trans-Pacific deal brings us closer to agreement with USA
Contact tracer demands support for vulnerable forced to isolate

Contact tracer demands support for vulnerable forced to isolate
Maajid Nawaz calls for sensible conversation on statues debate

'All stakeholders in society' should be involved in statues debate, Maajid Nawaz insists
Tory infighting ruining UK's pandemic response, caller fumes

Tory infighting ruining UK's pandemic response, caller fumes

Trump Twitter ban: Maajid Nawaz points out inconsistencies in big tech censorship

Maajid Nawaz points out inconsistencies in big tech censorship
Maajid Nawaz: Covid tunnel vision risks creating problems we're unprepared for

Maajid Nawaz: Covid tunnel vision risks creating problems we're unprepared for

The Best Of Maajid Nawaz

Maajid nawaz

Maajid's Extraordinary Call With Listener Who Said White People Are Above Him
Maajid Nawaz tests the idea that the Queen could stop Brexit

Maajid Nawaz Tests How The Queen Could Block Brexit Amid Parliament Deadlock
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz's Blistering Case For Why Second Referendum Is Not Undemocratic
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Tells The Labour Party It May Be Too Late For It To Overcome Anti-Semitism
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz: Is The Phrase "Whiter Than White" Racist?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Petrol queues are continuing across the country.

Petrol crisis ‘getting worse’ in London and South East as army prepares to drive tankers
The Met Police has arrested a man following the hammer attacks.

Man brandishing hammer attacks four people during rampage in central London
French police have been accused of shooting migrant boats trying to cross the English Channel.

French police accused of shooting migrants in boats trying to cross English Channel
Police have released an image of a man they need to identify following reports of a series of indecent exposures.

Police release CCTV image in hunt for sex attacker who targeted 7 women in London
Extinction Rebellion has blocked the entrance to Farnborough Airport.

XR activists blockade all major entrances to private airport in eco protest
The murder of Sarah Everard has sparked further calls for Dame Cressida Dick to resign.

Sajid Javid tells LBC Cressida Dick is the 'right person' to lead under-fire Met
Parts of the UK face flooding and short term power outages this weekend

Parts of UK facing flooding, travel disruption and power outages over weekend
The military will drive tankers to get fuel to petrol stations

Boris sends in the army to transport fuel to petrol stations amid HGV driver shortage