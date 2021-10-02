Maajid Nawaz: Troop deployment shows govt 'has monumentally failed' Britain

By Seán Hickey

As troops prepare to deliver fuel to service stations across the UK, Maajid Nawaz claims this shows the government has failed fulfil their basic role.

Fuel panic-buying swept the nation after concerns over stocks of petrol and diesel were triggered by BP.

As a result, the Prime Minister has announced that some 200 military staff will be deployed to drive HGVs and deliver stock to Britain's forecourts.

"You've just got to be vigilant about directions of travel considering everything else we've just been through where promises have been made and broken", Maajid noted.

He reminded listeners that the government have consistently made u-turns – particularly during the pandemic and as a result all decisions must be welcomed with caution.

"If I were to draw a conclusion is that troops on the street, whether that's to deliver testing, whether that's to deliver fuel, to reform the NHS or to drive ambulances, for me it is impossible to escape the conclusion that this government has monumentally failed in doing what it's meant to do."

Maajid went on to explain that it is the government's duty to "provide those civilian services itself" and the fact that it has consistently been found wanting is evidence of failure.

"It has an entire machinery of government to do so, and it's failed and that should be worrying to all of us."