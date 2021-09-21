Maajid Nawaz moved by letter from Afghan interpreter in hiding

21 September 2021, 15:48

By Seán Hickey

Maajid Nawaz hit out against the government's management of the Afghanistan withdrawal after reading a letter from someone stranded in Kabul.

Maajid Nawaz reflected on the news that the Ministry of Defence inadvertently revealed personal details of hundreds of Afghan interpreters, which has compromised those stuck in the nation after the NATO withdrawal.

"I have friends stuck out there whose lives will remain unknown as to whether they get out or not," Maajid said, before reading a letter he received from an interpreter currently stranded in Kabul:

"I'm currently stuck in Kabul. and the British Embassy couldn't evacuate us. I'm also writing to you about my concern for my father, mother, sisters and my aunt who are currently in hiding in Kabul with myself and my children as a result of the current situation we're all aware of."

Read more: Maajid Nawaz: 'Strategic' Afghan withdrawal made to focus on China

"I was reported to the Taliban by their informers, that I had worked for the UK," Maajid continued.

"They've also accused me and my family of being atheists."

Read more: Veteran caller pledges spare room to Afghans fleeing Taliban regime

Maajid was clearly upset by the account, asking for the forgiveness of LBC listeners.

He continued to read the letter: "We are all certain of the risk of being captured by the Taliban."

The letter ended with a personal plea to Maajid: "Find a way to get my family out of Afghanistan, please."

A furious Maajid then took aim at the West's management of the withdrawal.

Read more: 9/11: Ex-Guantanamo prisoner shares story of capture with LBC

"These are people that trusted us. These are people who trusted our government and our armed forces. These are people that risked everything to defend our way of life."

Maajid was baffled that the government hadn't taken action on failures in the withdrawal: "Nobody has been held responsible for this travesty. Nobody has resigned. We have droned an innocent family of ten in Kabul, nobody has resigned."

Read more: Maajid Nawaz expertly debunks theory that Islam is 'inherently fundamentalist'

"Nobody will take responsibility because this government, and their counterparts in the United States of America believe they are untouchable, they believe they are unimpeachable and they are untouched by the suffering of people who have shed blood, sweat and tears to keep our way of life preserved."

"They think they can apologise, make a reshuffle happen and hope that you will all forget about the fact that we have abandoned our allies behind enemy lines."

"Now to rub salt into the wounds, we have handed them the names of every single one of those who risked everything to keep us safe. This is a travesty."

More Maajid Nawaz

See more More Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz: Tech giants are 'too powerful' and must be broken up

Maajid Nawaz: Tech giants are 'too powerful' and must be broken up
'Prepare for the worst': Maajid Nawaz' warning amid concerns of shortages and Covid

'Prepare for the worst': Maajid Nawaz's warning amid concerns of shortages and Covid
Welsh First Minister: Vaccine passports won't 'do any harm'

Welsh First Minister: Vaccine passports won't 'do any harm'

Maajid Nawaz's drastic proposal to 'modernise' Britain

Maajid Nawaz's drastic proposal to 'modernise' Britain

Maajid Nawaz: Afghanistan withdrawal was 'strategic' to focus on China

Maajid Nawaz: 'Strategic' Afghan withdrawal made to focus on China
'Britain NEEDS ISIS bride Begum's help to fight terrorism' - Maajid Nawaz

'Britain needs ISIS bride Begum's help to fight terrorism' - Maajid Nawaz

The Best Of Maajid Nawaz

Maajid nawaz

Maajid's Extraordinary Call With Listener Who Said White People Are Above Him
Maajid Nawaz tests the idea that the Queen could stop Brexit

Maajid Nawaz Tests How The Queen Could Block Brexit Amid Parliament Deadlock
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz's Blistering Case For Why Second Referendum Is Not Undemocratic
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Tells The Labour Party It May Be Too Late For It To Overcome Anti-Semitism
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz: Is The Phrase "Whiter Than White" Racist?

Latest News

See more Latest News

The deaths have been linked to Russia

Skripal, Litvinenko and others: All the Russia-linked assassination attempts in the UK
Soldiers outside Sergei Skripal's home

The Salisbury Novichok poisonings: A timeline of events as third Russian is charged
Harry Dunn was killed after a car crashed into his motorbike outside US military base RAF Croughton

Resolution reached between parents of Harry Dunn and his alleged killer
A number of small energy companies face going bust

Energy supplier Green faces administration with hundreds of job losses
Fertiliser firm CF Industries has struck a deal with the UK government

Major CO2 supplier restarts UK production after government deal
North Port, Florida Police Hold News Conference Regarding Case Of Missing Women Gabby Petito

Gabby Petito: Family of missing woman accuse fiancé of 'hiding' as hunt continues
Martin Lewis has warned of another hike in energy prices

Martin Lewis' stark warning on 'outrageous and unprecedented' gas price rise
Barclays were sued after a member of staff referred to a female employee as "bird"

Calling women 'birds' at work is sexist, tribunal rules