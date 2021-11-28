Maajid Nawaz's powerful reaction to 'woke' Christmas ban

By Seán Hickey

Reports that civil servants are banning the use of the word Christmas to prevent offending ethnic minorities are a distraction, Maajid Nawaz believes.

"This is a big dead cat thrown on the table.

"Culture wars are being perpetuated to divide us, to turn us against each other, to make us look left and right, to make us point fingers at other communities...so that we stop looking up, because we are down, at the bottom, and the 1% are up." Maajid Nawaz said, dismissing the news.

He argued that those at the top of society benefit from division between the masses, telling listeners that "the culture wars do not serve us".

Referencing the story, Maajid remembered his Pakistani family gathering around a "plastic silver Christmas tree" every year to embrace the holiday season.

He acknowledged that while some people in the office might be offended by the words Happy Christmas, "even the strict religious Muslims are not offended."

"There will always be somebody trying to ruin your Christmas."

Maajid concluded by insisting that "wishing happy Christmas is a key and core part of the culture of this country" and the story that civil servants are looking to ban the phrase are a distraction.

"This is a dead cat to get you to focus yet again on more division."