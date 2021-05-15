Maajid Nawaz empassioned plea for 'regional solution' to Israel-Palestine tensions

By Seán Hickey

Nations all across the Middle-East should be involved in building peace between Israel and Palestine, Maajid Nawaz insists.

"Far-right extremist settlers involved in the lynchings of Arabs and their counterparts on the Muslim Arab side do not benefit from peace," Maajid Nawaz began. He suggested that an effective peace plan needs to include more parties than the main two in conflict.

Read More: Ground invasion of Gaza cannot be ruled out, Israeli military chief reveals

"The only way forward is a regional solution" he insisted.

Maajid went on to explain that firstly, US President Joe Biden must take a stand and demand reconciliation from all those involved. He argued that what Biden "should really be doing is looking at the region," and understanding who can be influential to bring peace.

He believes that Joe Biden can "rein the region in in terms of negotiations and diplomacy" but reiterated "only a regional solution will work in this."

Read More: WATCH: Bombs fall on Gaza during Matt Frei's interview with Gaza resident

Read More: Israeli ambassador brands accusations of country as apartheid state the 'biggest lie'

He asked "where are Egypt in all this?" Noting that the country could have opened its borders to Palestinian refugees during Israel's most recent bombing campaign.

He implored the Americans "drag the Egyptians into this, the Iranians into this, the Israelis into this" if any true solution is to be found.

He argued that without a multilateral negotiation "we're going around in circles" and serves to further entrench the views of belligerents.