WATCH: Bombs fall on Gaza during Matt Frei's interview with Gaza resident

By Seán Hickey

This is the distressing moment that Israeli air strikes fall dangerously close to the home of an LBC guest.

Humanitarian and Gaza resident Najla Shawa was speaking to Matt Frei to discuss ongoing tensions between Hamas and Israel, where a number of air strikes have hit Gaza and the West Bank in retaliation against rockets fired from the territories.

After Matt Frei asked for Ms Shawa's views on Hamas' campaign against Israel, the humanitarian replied "I'm here to speak against this grave, long injustice." Once Ms Shawa said this, a slew of bombs crashed down nearby where she spoke from.

"My kids are down[stairs] and I hope they're going to be ok," Ms Shawa said, after Matt offered to cut the interview short.

She composed herself and returned to Matt's question relating to Hamas. She reassured LBC listeners that "the Palestinian population – the entire Palestinian population is currently saying no" to further missile launches from Gaza and the West Bank, and are imploring Israel to end their campaign also.

Matt argued that the current tensions are different than anything he had seen before between Israel and Palestine, telling Ms Shawa he sees "a unity of outrage amongst Arab Israelis, Palestinians in Gaza, Palestinians in the West Bank" against draconian measures against the Palestinian population of the territory.

"The time is finally coming for the truth of Israel to reveal itself" the humanitarian replied.

She noted that Israel has long adopted a "divide and conquer kind of principle" against the minority groups in the area but now, thanks to an upswell of opposition to evictions in Sheikh Jarrah and violent attacks at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the minority populations of Israel and the Palestinian territories are uniting in their opposition.

"How they express their colonial apartheid regime is finally coming to be revealed" she insisted, telling Matt that Palestinians "have already been quiet for a long time."