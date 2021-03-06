13% pay rise for HMRC changes debate on NHS dispute, Maajid Nawaz insists

By Seán Hickey

A recently approved 13% pay hike for HMRC staff left Maajid Nawaz wondering why the NHS struggles to get a similar raise.

Maajid Nawaz rechecked his own opinions on the furore surrounding the proposed 1% pay increase for NHS workers after learning that HMRC staff would receive a 13% pay rise over the next three years.

Documents from unions representing HMRC staff show that workers will be paid 3% this month as a backdated payment for last year; 5% in June 2021 and another 5% in June 2022 to make up an increase of 13%.

Before sharing his view, Maajid clarified that "this is not anyone begrudging anyone here," and although HMRC staff "probably deserve" a pay increase, he couldn't justify it against the NHS' struggle.

"If protecting the NHS was at the top of their agenda, if we were encouraged to clap for the NHS, out there on our streets and on our balconies and in our flats and so on and so forth, you've got to stop and wonder how the royal college of nurses asking for 12.5% increase in pay is somehow too much when the taxman's got 13%."

Maajid encouraged listeners to ask why this hasn't been shared widely in the media, noting that neither he nor his producer had known about this rise before a listener tipped them off.

He wondered if this changes the "entire row," before arguing that "it does certainly highlight one thing."

"Collective bargaining power – that's what it can achieve." Maajid saw this as an example of how the NHS workers can fight to have their demands met if the stick together.

On the 12.5% demand, Maajid admitted that "before learning this I was thinking 'yeah that's a bit too much.'

"Now I'm not so sure."