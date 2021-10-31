Maajid Nawaz hits back at Prince Charles' climate call on the private sector

31 October 2021, 16:56

By Tim Dodd

Maajid Nawaz hit back at Prince Charles' call for the private sector to help solve the climate crisis, pointing out the air miles of the Royal Family and him personally.

It comes as the Prince of Wales said the private sector holds the key to saving the planet and warned that governments alone do not have the money required to tackle global warming.

Maajid said: "It's important to understand that the Prince of Wales has asked private companies to do more, for which I am appreciative. Private companies do need to do more, but so can the Royal household and so can the Prince of Wales himself.

"The Royal Family have collectively flown over 545,000 air miles, over just the last five years. That's enough miles to get them to the moon and back."

Read more: PM: COP26 is 'world's moment of truth' and leaders must 'seize the moment'

"Prince Charles himself has flown the most," Maajid said.

"That's interesting because he also happens to be the most vocal on the climate agenda... With 25 trips covering 120,213 air miles at a cost of more than £2.4million."

Read more: Thousands of activists gather in Glasgow for 'opening ceremony' of COP26 protests

Maajid said the Prince should "remember" his air miles "when telling people not to fly" and that for others who fly "often it is their one holiday in a year. Often they save for the entire year for that holiday".

