'Less sneering' from metropolitan Labour will win back northern seats, Maajid Nawaz insists

8 May 2021, 14:53

By Seán Hickey

Maajid Nawaz claims that the electorate saw through Labour's 'gestures' in the run up to the elections, which led to the campaign's failure.

"People can see through gestures" Maajid Nawaz began, trying to pin down where Labour failed in the elections following a disastrous result.

He suggests that northern and seaside voters felt that the party turned their nose up at the culture in these areas and any attempt to connect with them was posturing.

"What would have been more effective is if certain Labour voices and certain voices in the left...would stop scoffing and sneering at those who do put flags in their windows," he said.

Maajid noted that within Labour "it backfired on Sir Keir when he received that advice on flag flying" as metropolitan members saw the gesture as too nationalistic.

Read More: 'Current strategy isn't working': Diane Abbott calls on Starmer to 'unify' Labour

Read More: Hartlepool voter explains to James O'Brien why Tories took 'iconic' Labour seat

"What people want is for you to not sneer at them, not try mimic them in a fake way to try and show that they're with you."

He told listeners that "people can see through these gestures" and the massive losses for Labour is testament to this.

Maajid added that gaining support in these seats is "not about flag waving" but rather about speaking to the concerns of local people.

"That doesn't mean Palestine is not important, it doesn't mean anti-racism is not important, it doesn't mean LGBT issues are not important," but he urged the party to not "lead with those issues."

"Less sneering, fewer gestures," Maajid offered as a concluding piece of advice.

More Maajid Nawaz

See more More Maajid Nawaz

Starmer 'should not pander to the right' in rebuilding Labour, caller insists

Starmer 'should not pander to the right' in rebuilding Labour, caller insists
'It's not just the elderly' suffering under 'barbaric' care home rules, caller insists

'It's not just the elderly' suffering under 'barbaric' care home rules, caller insists
Removing Isaac Newton from curriculum makes decolonial movement 'comedic,' Maajid Nawaz fears

Removing Newton from curriculum makes mockery of decolonial movement, Maajid Nawaz fears
DUP instil hatred and division in Northern Ireland through segregation, caller insists

DUP instil hatred and division in Northern Ireland through segregation, caller insists
Maajid Nawaz: Race report 'missed an opportunity' to tackle colonialism

Maajid Nawaz: Race report 'missed an opportunity' to tackle colonialism
Companies complicit in Uighur abuses should be boycotted, Maajid Nawaz suggests

Companies complicit in Uighur abuses should be boycotted, Maajid Nawaz suggests

The Best Of Maajid Nawaz

Maajid nawaz

Maajid's Extraordinary Call With Listener Who Said White People Are Above Him
Maajid Nawaz tests the idea that the Queen could stop Brexit

Maajid Nawaz Tests How The Queen Could Block Brexit Amid Parliament Deadlock
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz's Blistering Case For Why Second Referendum Is Not Undemocratic
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Tells The Labour Party It May Be Too Late For It To Overcome Anti-Semitism
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz: Is The Phrase "Whiter Than White" Racist?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Emmanuel Macron (R) has called on the US to distribute more Covid jabs abroad

EU leaders ramp up criticism of US decision to waive Covid vaccine patents
Mark Drakeford will continue as Welsh First Minister as Labour holds on to power in Wales

Labour hold on to power in Wales with Mark Drakeford set to continue as First Minister
A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the murder of PCSO Julia James

Julia James: Man in his 20s arrested in connection with PCSO's murder
Police responded to shots being fired at Gillett Square in Dalston, Hackney

Man dead after early morning shooting in north east London

Trains used by Great Western Railway are among those reportedly affected by the cracks

Major travel disruption on UK rail network after cracks found on high-speed trains
Staff counting votes for the Scottish Parliamentary election

Elections 2021: Key moments across UK as London results filter in
Bookings for Portugal have surged after it was placed on the UK's green travel list

Summer holidays: Portugal bookings 'surge' after being placed on UK green list
The UK could be protected from coronavirus this summer

'UK to be Covid-free by summer', outgoing vaccine taskforce chief says