Starmer 'should not pander to the right' in rebuilding Labour, caller insists

By Seán Hickey

This caller demands Labour to re-adopt Jeremy Corbyn's social and economic policies to help Labour win the next election.

Ali phoned in from Tottenham to explain how he has felt alienated from the Labour Party ever since Corbyn stepped down, but would never vote Conservative.

Maajid Nawaz was discussing the dilemma facing Sir Keir Starmer in the next election, where he'll have to try unite the metropolitan and red wall sections of the party.

He explained to Ali that while he has a lot in common with northern Labour voters, "social liberalism is where they'd part ways with you," especially on issues like migration.

"How does someone like Ali from Tottenham who wants to vote Labour get on board with those red wall seats that were lost?" Maajid asked.

"I don't want to pander to old white racists" Ali said, implying that Labour needs to go back to socialist policies proposed by Jeremy Corbyn.

"I would say that people like Nigel Farage and [Jacob Rees-Mogg] don't give a damn about you," the caller added.

"The Labour party under Corbyn went your way and lost the red wall," Maajid countered, asking the caller what Sir Keir Starmer should do.

"He should not pander to the right" the caller insisted, arguing that "if it was not for the media bias, Labour would've won" the last election.

"Jeremy Corbyn had the solution" he claimed, adding that "the media...want a conservative ideology" and this is what lost Labour the 2019 election.