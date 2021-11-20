'Want to stop channel crossings? Stop invading foreign countries'

20 November 2021, 15:51

By Seán Hickey

Maajid Nawaz argues that in order to be anti-immigration, a person must fully oppose causes of mass migration, such as British foreign intervention.

The comments come as Boris Johnson is reportedly seeking a "fix" to the migrant crisis in the English Channel.

Maajid Nawaz called out government for its complicity in destabilising the regions many migrants come from, whilst also turning away from migrants crossing the Channel.

Read more: Maajid Nawaz backs calls to grant asylum seekers right to work

"We were there in Afghanistan, we were there in Iraq... you begin to see a perspective as to why those migrants might want to leave their home countries and come somewhere where there is, at least, stability and security."

Read more: Maajid Nawaz has furious row with caller over immigrants working in the NHS

"Seeing that perspective doesn't mean you automatically have to become pro migration," Maajid said.

"All I'm asking is for those who are anti-immigration to understand the humanity of those who are coming, even if you disagree with the policies."

Read more: Maajid Nawaz moved by letter from Afghan interpreter in hiding

"If you want to stop immigration, all I'm asking you to do is to extend your logic to also therefore say that also means stop invading foreign countries, stop interfering in foreign wars, stop overthrowing governments we don't like, stop torturing people via third-party contractors via extraordinary rendition, stop messing with peoples' lives and upending them so they have to leave their homes and try come somewhere safe."

"If you agree with that, then i'll agree with your anti-immigration stance."

More Maajid Nawaz

See more More Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz: 'Tory sleaze the Achilles heel of government'

Maajid Nawaz: 'Tory sleaze the Achilles heel of government'

Exclusive
Whistleblower exposes UN leaks of Chinese dissident information

Whistleblower exposes UN leaks of Chinese dissident information

Maajid Nawaz hits back at Prince Charles' climate-call on the private sector

Maajid Nawaz hits back at Prince Charles' climate call on the private sector

Maajid Nawaz defends Jesy Nelson in 'blackfishing' row

Maajid Nawaz defends Jesy Nelson in 'blackfishing' row

Maajid Nawaz: Vetting voters for MP meetings 'further alienates' Brits

Maajid Nawaz: Vetting voters for MP meetings 'further alienates' Brits

Maajid Nawaz: 'Muslims in Southend-on-Sea know and love Sir David Amess'

Maajid Nawaz: Muslims in Southend-on-Sea know and love Sir David Amess

Iain Dale: Make Southend a city to honour Sir David Amess

Iain Dale: Make Southend a city to honour Sir David Amess

Maajid Nawaz backs calls to grant asylum seekers right to work

Maajid Nawaz backs calls to grant asylum seekers right to work

Chinese invasion of Taiwan will spark 'global conflict', Maajid Nawaz fears

Chinese invasion of Taiwan will spark 'global conflict', Maajid Nawaz fears

Maajid Nawaz: Jab deadline for care home workers will 'trigger' winter 'plan B'

Maajid Nawaz: Jab deadline for care home workers will 'trigger' winter 'plan B'

Maajid Nawaz: Troop deployment shows govt 'has monumentally failed' Britain

Maajid Nawaz: Troop deployment shows govt 'has monumentally failed' Britain

Maajid Nawaz: It's 'wrong' for Remainers to say 'I told you so' about lorry driver shortage

Maajid Nawaz: It's wrong for Remainers to say 'I told you so' about lorry driver shortage

Maajid Nawaz clashes with caller 'pinning' HGV driver shortage on Brexit

Maajid Nawaz clashes with caller 'pinning' HGV driver shortage on Brexit

Maajid Nawaz moved by letter from Afghan interpreter in hiding

Maajid Nawaz moved by letter from Afghan interpreter in hiding

Maajid Nawaz: Tech giants are 'too powerful' and must be broken up

Maajid Nawaz: Tech giants are 'too powerful' and must be broken up

'Prepare for the worst': Maajid Nawaz' warning amid concerns of shortages and Covid

'Prepare for the worst': Maajid Nawaz's warning amid concerns of shortages and Covid

More Maajid Nawaz

See more More Maajid Nawaz

DUP risking peace in Ireland with demands to scrap NI protocol, journalist warns

DUP risking peace in Ireland with demands to scrap NI protocol, journalist warns
13% pay rise for HMRC changes debate on NHS dispute, Maajid Nawaz insists

13% pay rise for HMRC changes debate on NHS dispute, Maajid Nawaz insists
UK housing crisis is 'a stain on our humanity,' Maajid Nawaz insists

UK housing crisis is 'a stain on our humanity,' Maajid Nawaz insists
'Vegans don't understand' damage they cause, farmer argues

'Vegans don't understand' damage they cause, farmer argues

Shamima Begum case sets dangerous precedent for 'two tiered citizenship'

Shamima Begum case sets dangerous precedent for 'two tiered citizenship'
Maajid Nawaz's powerful explanation of vaccine skepticism in BAME groups

Maajid Nawaz analyses 'trauma' at heart of BAME vaccine skepticism

The Best Of Maajid Nawaz

Maajid nawaz

Maajid's Extraordinary Call With Listener Who Said White People Are Above Him
Maajid Nawaz tests the idea that the Queen could stop Brexit

Maajid Nawaz Tests How The Queen Could Block Brexit Amid Parliament Deadlock
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz's Blistering Case For Why Second Referendum Is Not Undemocratic
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Tells The Labour Party It May Be Too Late For It To Overcome Anti-Semitism
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz: Is The Phrase "Whiter Than White" Racist?

Latest News

See more Latest News

The quake's epicentre was near Spean Bridge

Scotland hit by second earthquake in a week with locals reporting 'big banging' noise
The Queen and Prince Philip wed on November 20 1947

Queen reaches 74th wedding anniversary without Prince Philip

British Business Bank failures could have put £335 million of taxpayers' money at risk

'Woefully inadequate' checks on Greensill puts £335 million of taxpayers' money at risk
An Ex-hospital worker has been jailed for impersonating a police officer after being charged with child sex offences

Man jailed for impersonating a police officer after being charged with child sex offences
Pc Graham Kanes said he regretted making the comment while he held Hassan Ahmed's neck

PC cleared of misconduct after telling suspect to "chill out or I'll choke you out"
The Met Office have warned of a UK cold snap from Thursday next week

Chance of snow next week if Indian cyclones cause UK cold snap
Colin Pitchfork has been sent back to prison

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork sent back to prison two months after release
The Russians would be "foolish" not to be searching for the F35, The Times was told

UK races to retrieve F35 stealth jet amid fears Russia is looking for it