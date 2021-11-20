'Want to stop channel crossings? Stop invading foreign countries'

By Seán Hickey

Maajid Nawaz argues that in order to be anti-immigration, a person must fully oppose causes of mass migration, such as British foreign intervention.

The comments come as Boris Johnson is reportedly seeking a "fix" to the migrant crisis in the English Channel.

Maajid Nawaz called out government for its complicity in destabilising the regions many migrants come from, whilst also turning away from migrants crossing the Channel.

"We were there in Afghanistan, we were there in Iraq... you begin to see a perspective as to why those migrants might want to leave their home countries and come somewhere where there is, at least, stability and security."

"Seeing that perspective doesn't mean you automatically have to become pro migration," Maajid said.

"All I'm asking is for those who are anti-immigration to understand the humanity of those who are coming, even if you disagree with the policies."

"If you want to stop immigration, all I'm asking you to do is to extend your logic to also therefore say that also means stop invading foreign countries, stop interfering in foreign wars, stop overthrowing governments we don't like, stop torturing people via third-party contractors via extraordinary rendition, stop messing with peoples' lives and upending them so they have to leave their homes and try come somewhere safe."

"If you agree with that, then i'll agree with your anti-immigration stance."