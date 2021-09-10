Vaccine passports will result in groups being indirectly discriminated against, says academic

10 September 2021, 17:10

By Sam Sholli

Vaccine passports will result in indirect discrimination against groups in society, a Research Fellow at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine has told LBC.

Dr Alex de Figueiredo made the remark to LBC's Maajid Nawaz, after he co-authored a research paper published on Thursday on the potential impact of vaccine passports on the inclination of people to accept Covid-19 vaccines in the UK.

He told LBC: "If you look at the social demographic breakdowns of people who are pro or anti-vaccine passports, it correlates extremely strongly with your confidence in a Covid-19 vaccine.

"So the groups that haven't been taking Covid-19 vaccines are those who generally are more suspicious and more against Covid-19 vaccines.

"And that, in the UK at least, is younger communities, black and black British communities and people who don't speak English as their first language."

Maajid then asked: "And that's where the discriminatory point comes in, does it?"

Dr Alex de Figueiredo replied: "I think the policy on the surface doesn't seem like it would be a discriminatory policy.

"But I think...I mean the result of this policy will mean that you are indirectly discriminating against these groups, which I think is a big problem."

READ MORE: Scotland to introduce Covid vaccine passports after Nicola Sturgeon wins vote

More Maajid Nawaz

See more More Maajid Nawaz

Government 'erasing memory of Grenfell for convenience', Maajid Nawaz fears

Government 'erasing memory of Grenfell for convenience', Maajid Nawaz fears
'Shortage of Turkeys at Christmas' due to labour shortages, caller warns

'Shortage of Turkeys at Christmas' due to labour shortages, caller warns
Veteran caller pledges spare room to Afghans fleeing Taliban regime

Veteran caller pledges spare room to Afghans fleeing Taliban regime
Maajid Nawaz issues warning to Starmer over 'embracing Blair's legacy'

Maajid Nawaz issues warning to Starmer over 'embracing Blair's legacy'
'You don't believe in your own rules, so why should we believe in them?'

Maajid Nawaz: 'You don't believe in your own rules, so why should we?'
'I nearly didn't vote for Sadiq Khan because he drops his Gs,' caller confesses

'I nearly didn't vote for Sadiq Khan because he drops his Gs,' caller confesses

The Best Of Maajid Nawaz

Maajid nawaz

Maajid's Extraordinary Call With Listener Who Said White People Are Above Him
Maajid Nawaz tests the idea that the Queen could stop Brexit

Maajid Nawaz Tests How The Queen Could Block Brexit Amid Parliament Deadlock
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz's Blistering Case For Why Second Referendum Is Not Undemocratic
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Tells The Labour Party It May Be Too Late For It To Overcome Anti-Semitism
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz: Is The Phrase "Whiter Than White" Racist?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Damage to the Pentagon's west side after the third plane crashed

9/11: How the devastation unfolded 20 years ago

Clouds of smoke could be seen across the area.

'Large explosion' heard throughout Dewsbury as fire breaks out
An Afghan special forces commando has been arrested

Elite Afghan commando 'arrested in police hotel raid' after being evacuated from Kabul
Two children died in the crash

Mum accused of killing her children in M1 horror crash 'goes on the run'
Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police Stephen Watson has pledged to overhaul the scandal-hit force.

Manchester's top cop pledges 'we'll take your cars, cash and homes'
Cressida Dick has been given another two years as commissioner of the Met Police.

Cressida Dick given two-year extension as Met chief, despite backlash
A number of 9/11 commemorations will take place around the world.

9/11 anniversary: How the UK is marking the September 11 attacks
Patsy Stevenson called on Cressida Dick to "take your blindfold off" and address issues in the Met Police.

Woman arrested at Sarah Everard vigil calls on Cressida Dick to 'take her blindfold off'