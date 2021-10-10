Maajid Nawaz backs calls to grant asylum seekers right to work

By Seán Hickey

Maajid Nawaz argues that granting asylum seekers the right to work while their applications are processed will greatly benefit the system.

"Those who are undocumented migrants here, they're not allowed to claim benefits, if they're not allowed to work I'll tell you what's going to happen is they're going to work anyway – in the black market."

Maajid Nawaz's comments came off the back of reports that government are split over proposals to grant asylum seekers the right to work in the UK while their asylum applications are processed.

He argued that "they'll work undocumented" if not given the right to work and when that happens "you lose the tax revenue."

"I know people personally in my life...who have migrated to this country and worked off the books...Anybody from a migrant community background knows this happens all the time."

Maajid argued that "by collecting the tax on that you also process their work on the books, you know where they are and where they're working", thus solving any holes in the asylum system.

"If you're worried about losing people in the system the easiest way to lose people in the system is if you force them to work off the books."

He added that allowing asylum seekers to work is "humane, it raises more tax revenue and it's practical."

"Let's not deprive people the ability to feed themselves" Maajid concluded.