'This radicalisation is impossible to fight,' says son of anti-vaxxer Kate Shemirani

26 July 2021, 15:54 | Updated: 26 July 2021, 17:00

By Tim Dodd

The anti-vax conspiracist Kate Shemirani who suggested doctors and nurses could be 'hung' is 'too far gone to change her mind' according to her son, who thinks she should be prosecuted.

It comes after the struck-off nurse made a "vile" speech likening doctors and nurses to Nazis during a rally protesting Covid vaccinations on Saturday.

Speaking to Maajid Nawaz, Kate Shemirani's son Sebastian said: "I don't think my mum is worth responding to directly, because as I said the first time... she's too far gone to change her mind. The only thing you can do is try and convince other people to step away from what she's advocating for.

"The problem with my mum's belief system is that unless people who are hearing her things for the first time are introduced to just how far those ideas go - what she believes in the maximum craziness of it - they can be lulled into this false sense of security where she is just criticising vaccine passports or something.

"This rally is a great example of it. She claims she's doing the rally against vaccine passports, and she hijacks it to call for executions, it sounds like."

READ MORE: Fury at 'vile' speech made at anti-vax rally as doctors and nurses threatened

READ MORE: The James O'Brien call on Covid conspiracies branded 'stunningly enlightening and sad'

Mr Shemirani said that since he told his mother he was getting a Covid vaccine, he has been "inundated" with messages from her that his "DNA is going to be changed, the enzyme is created by the devil itself."

"This is as far as her ideas go," said Mr Shemirani.

"There's only one more step in terms of how crazy it can get, and that's people actually getting hurt, and that's what my mum is actually calling for. So this is the grand finale if you like."

Read more: James O'Brien responds to shocking anti-vax rally in Trafalgar Square

Maajid then asked whether "a process of radicalisation" was occurring.

Mr Shemirani replied: "Yes. It's interesting because as I've grown up I've seen my mum get more and more radicalised.

"What's interesting about conspiracy theories as opposed to systemised radicalisation like you'd see in terrorist groups on the right or left, is that the radicalisation doesn't happen from any particular leader.

"The way I watched her get radicalised, she'd go on the internet and take little pieces of different people's philosophies. So it'll be a Reddit post over here, a blog post over there, and it's almost like a leaderless, headless entity. 

"It's impossible to fight because there's no one person you can put in jail to stop my mum from believing it."

The video of Kate Shemirani's speech which was circulated on social media is being investigated by the Met Police.

Read more: Starmer condemns 'shocking' anti-vax speech comparing NHS medics to Nazis

More Maajid Nawaz

See more More Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz denounces conspiracy extremists for 'hijacking' London rally

Maajid Nawaz denounces conspiracy extremists for 'hijacking' London rally
Maajid Nawaz: Continual lockdowns are 'an addiction to power'

Maajid Nawaz: Continual lockdowns would be caused by 'an addiction of power'
Maajid Nawaz expertly debunks theory that Islam is 'inherently fundamentalist'

Maajid Nawaz expertly debunks theory that Islam is 'inherently fundamentalist'
UK needs 'fuller reckoning' with colonial legacy amid Canada statue toppling

UK needs 'fuller reckoning' with colonial legacy amid Canada statue toppling
Matt Hancock fiasco pushed me to resign, NHS worker tells LBC

Matt Hancock fiasco pushed me to resign, NHS worker tells LBC
Terminally-ill caller devastated by Covid exemptions for VIPs at Euros

Terminally-ill caller devastated by Covid exemptions for VIPs at Euros

The Best Of Maajid Nawaz

Maajid nawaz

Maajid's Extraordinary Call With Listener Who Said White People Are Above Him
Maajid Nawaz tests the idea that the Queen could stop Brexit

Maajid Nawaz Tests How The Queen Could Block Brexit Amid Parliament Deadlock
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz's Blistering Case For Why Second Referendum Is Not Undemocratic
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Tells The Labour Party It May Be Too Late For It To Overcome Anti-Semitism
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz: Is The Phrase "Whiter Than White" Racist?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Oliver Lucas Stephens died at the scene of the attack

Two boys, both 14, found guilty of murdering 13-year-old boy in Reading
Sebastian Shemirani is the son of conspiracy theorist Kate Shemirani

Son of anti-vax nurse: My mum is too far gone to be helped

The mother was cleared of murder as the mitigation in her case was "overwhelming"

Mother, 24, handed community order for infanticide of newborn daughter
Students from Murray Edwards College Cambridge on Saturday morning on their graduation day

University students could need both jabs to attend lectures and live in halls
Holidaymakers could be forced to quarantine if more countries are added to the 'amber plus' list

Full list of countries that could be put on 'amber plus' list
The capital was hit by floods on Sunday

Flooding forces Whipps Cross Hospital to cancel surgeries - with more rain on way
Actor Dieter Brummer was found dead on 24 July.

Dieter Brummer: Home and Away star dead at 45

Travellers coming from France to England currently have to quarantine, even if fully vaccinated.

Restrictions on travel from France 'set to be dropped next week'