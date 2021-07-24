Fury at 'vile' speech made at anti-vax rally as doctors and nurses threatened

Protesters in Trafalgar Square on Saturday. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Sadiq Khan and NHS workers have condemned a "vile" speech in which doctors and nurses were threatened during a rally protesting coronavirus vaccinations.

Thousands of people gathered in Trafalgar Square for Saturday’s event.

A video has been circulating on social media showing a speaker at the event, understood to be former nurse Kate Shemirani, making threats to NHS doctors and nurses.

She was permanently struck off last month after claiming 5G causes Covid-19 symptoms and spreading vaccine misinformation.

The Met Police has said it is investigating the video.

Mayor of London Mr Khan tweeted to say he has raised it with the force directly.

He said: "This is utterly appalling, and I have raised it directly with the Met Police. Our NHS staff are the heroes of this pandemic and Londoners from across this city roundly reject this hate."

Campaign group NHS Million tweeted: "This is what NHS staff woke up to this morning. A rally talking about hanging doctors and nurses. This has caused considerable distress amongst NHS staff."

"I can’t believe I’m tweeting this. As an ICU doctor who has given everything they have trying to save lives this makes me want to cry," Dr Samantha Batt-Rawden added.

Palliative care doctor Rachel Clarke wrote: "Conspiracy theorist, anti-vaxxer and struck-off nurse Kate Shemirani is here literally threatening NHS doctors with the noose.

"I believe she is inciting hatred and would be grateful @metpoliceuk if you could please investigate."

Kate Jarman, Director of Corporate Affairs at Milton Keynes University Hospital, said: "This isn’t isolated to this event. We’ve had letters accusing us of genocide, I’ve had similar over social media, I expect every doctor, nurse and NHS employee who has any kind of social media/ public profile has. It’s abhorrent. Stand strong team NHS."

"I'm pro free speech and cherish the values of tolerance, but this is simply vile hate speech," another person tweeted.

Videos posted on social media also show protesters later clashing with police.

The Covid jab is believed to have saved 37,000 lives in the England while preventing around 11.7 million infections.

The Met Police said in statement: "We’re aware of a video circulating on social media. No arrests have been made."