Exclusive

Starmer condemns 'shocking' anti-vax speech comparing NHS medics to Nazis

26 July 2021, 10:18 | Updated: 26 July 2021, 11:31

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Keir Starmer says footage of conspiracy theorist Kate Shemirani threatening NHS doctors and nurses was "absolutely shocking to see” and calls for the incident to be investigated by the police.

After a speech at a protest rally that likened NHS nurses and doctors to Nazis executed after World War Two, Nick Ferrari asked the Labour leader: "Is this a crime?"

The Metropolitan Police said officers were assessing a video of the speech by Kate Shemirani, conspiracy theorist, anti-vaxxer and former nurse during Saturday's protest in central London.

Speaking on his regular monthly Call Keir show, the Labour leader branded the footage "shocking" and said yes, it was a crime.

"I do hope it's going to be investigated and dealt with appropriately."

Addressing a rally in Trafalgar Square Kate Shemirani, a former nurse, asked for details of NHS workers to be collected and sent to her.

“Get their names. Email them to me. With a group of lawyers, we are collecting all that,” she said.

“At the Nuremberg Trials, the doctors and nurses stood trial and they hung. If you are a doctor or a nurse, now is the time to get off that bus . . . and stand with us the people,” she added.

Sir Keir said that some of the "things that are said and done in the name of some of these protests are an afront to all of us that believe in everything the NHS and the frontline are doing."

A Nursing and Midwifery Council fitness-to-practise panel determined that Kate Shemirani was no longer a safe or effective nurse.

It also concluded that her behaviour had fallen “seriously short of the standards expected of a registered nurse and amounted to misconduct”.

The protest on Saturday at Trafalgar Square attracted thousands of attendees.

The event was advertised as a "live debate" on Covid-19 and joined with several similar demonstrations across the world.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, said: “This is utterly appalling, and I have raised it directly with the Met Police. Our NHS staff are the heroes of this pandemic and Londoners from across this city roundly reject this hate.”

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said that the remarks were being investigated. “We are aware of video circulating online showing a speech that occurred during a rally in Trafalgar Square on Saturday, 24 July.

“Officers are carrying out inquiries to establish whether any offences have been committed. No arrests have been made.”

