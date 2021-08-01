'I nearly didn't vote for Sadiq Khan because he drops his Gs,' caller confesses

1 August 2021, 16:09

By Seán Hickey

Amid the diction and elocution debate risen by a twitter spat between Alex Scott and Lord Digby Jones, this caller sided with the former cabinet minister.

Olivia phoned in from Harrow to have her say on the debate dividing the nation. Lord Digby Jones came under fire this weekend after criticising broadcaster and former England footballer Alex Scott for dropping her Gs when hosting Olympics coverage on the BBC.

Read More: Digby Jones tells LBC: I object to Alex Scott playing 'class card' in twitter row

"This topic gets me incensed," the caller told Maajid Nawaz, who, as a man from Essex and student of language, sided with Ms Scott in the row.

"I have really noticed this on TV a lot recently with for example Priti Patel and Sadiq Khan, and I have to turn it off. I just can't listen to it."

Maajid couldn't believe how upset the caller was, accepting that the Mayor of London does frequently drop his Gs in speech.

"I almost didn't vote for him because of it. If you're not going to do the English language properly, why do anything properly?"

Read More: Alex Scott responds to Digby Jones after he said he 'can't stand' her accent

The caller elaborated that it isn't only an issue with public figures: "My mum and dad do it all the time but when she's on the phone of course, she puts on her posh phone voice."

"It's just laziness," she insisted.

Maajid pushed the caller: "Why is it necessarily wrong as opposed to a different way of pronouncing the same language?" He asked, noting that "with Arabic it happens as well."

"I can only speak on this, sort of, London, southern accent," Olivia clarified. Maajid tackled her and asked whether she ever says the word "yeah."

She admitted to doing so, but argued that she wouldn't if she was "making some sort of televised speech to the public" she wouldn't. "I'd say yes."

"The people in authority and positions of power and influence have a duty to speak the language properly," the caller concluded.

More Maajid Nawaz

See more More Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz calls for legalisation of cannabis to 'reimagine' drug problem

Maajid Nawaz calls for legalisation of cannabis to 'reimagine' drug problem
'My mother is too far gone', says son of anti-vax conspiracist

'This radicalisation is impossible to fight,' says son of anti-vaxxer Kate Shemirani
Maajid Nawaz denounces conspiracy extremists for 'hijacking' London rally

Maajid Nawaz denounces conspiracy extremists for 'hijacking' London rally
Maajid Nawaz: Continual lockdowns are 'an addiction to power'

Maajid Nawaz: Continual lockdowns would be caused by 'an addiction of power'
Maajid Nawaz expertly debunks theory that Islam is 'inherently fundamentalist'

Maajid Nawaz expertly debunks theory that Islam is 'inherently fundamentalist'
UK needs 'fuller reckoning' with colonial legacy amid Canada statue toppling

UK needs 'fuller reckoning' with colonial legacy amid Canada statue toppling

The Best Of Maajid Nawaz

Maajid nawaz

Maajid's Extraordinary Call With Listener Who Said White People Are Above Him
Maajid Nawaz tests the idea that the Queen could stop Brexit

Maajid Nawaz Tests How The Queen Could Block Brexit Amid Parliament Deadlock
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz's Blistering Case For Why Second Referendum Is Not Undemocratic
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Tells The Labour Party It May Be Too Late For It To Overcome Anti-Semitism
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz: Is The Phrase "Whiter Than White" Racist?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dominic Raab described the attack as 'unlawful and callous'

Raab accuses Iran of 'unlawful and callous attack' on tanker that left Brit dead
Krystsina Tsimanouskaya was taken to the airport in Tokyo on Sunday

Belarus accused of trying to fly athlete home after she criticised coaches
Zharnel Hughes is disqualified from the Men's 100 metres

Team GB’s Zharnel Hughes disqualified as Italy takes gold in 100m final
Andrew Bridgen opposes vaccine passports

Vaccine passports are a "very serious" infringement of liberty, says Tory Andrew Bridgen
The chancellor was warned the PM that the UK's holiday restrictions are 'out of step'

UK's travel restrictions "out of step" with other countries, Chancellor tells PM
Emergency services were called to Ty Mawr holiday park in north Wales

Girl, 15, dies in 'tragic domestic incident' at north Wales holiday park
Uber, Bolt, Deliveroo and Pizza Pilgrims are among the brands offering incentives

Uber and Deliveroo to offer cheap cab rides and meals as incentives to get Covid jab
One in five firms plan on letting staff go in response to Sunday's furlough policy change

'Many thousands' of redundancies predicted as furlough tapers off