Digby Jones tells LBC: I object to Alex Scott playing 'class card' in twitter row

By Seán Hickey

The former cabinet Minister stood by his divisive comments over the elocution of broadcaster Alex Scott.

Lord Digby Jones came under criticism over the weekend after making comments over former England captain and BBC broadcaster Alex Scott's elocution.

He told Andrew Castle that he "objects strongly to her playing the class card" in her response to his critique, clarifying that "this has nothing to do with her upbringing."

Lord Jones told Andrew that his concern is that the former footballer is "influencing" young people to "think it's ok to go around dropping your Gs."

"It is just wrong."

The former Labour MP told LBC that he has gained support for his stance online: "I've had 50 percent support and 50 percent criticism," he admitted.

"I don't regret it for one second because I have a point and I think I'm right."

While welcoming criticism for the sake of allowing debate and free speech, he hit out at BBC broadcaster Gary Lineker for "gratuitously offensive to someone he's never met" in the aftermath of his comments.

He claimed that Twitter is a "market square where anyone can share anything," and believes his comments were legitimate and appropriate to encourage a debate.

"I don't object to people disagreeing with me," he said, but did oppose some vitriolic replies he received to his original points.

"I came from very modest beginnings in Birmingham" Lord Jones concluded, telling Andrew that he was not "born with a silver spoon in my mouth" nor is he "standing here as a snob," he just wants to preserve the correct diction of the English language.