Maajid Nawaz: Jab deadline for care home workers will 'trigger' winter 'plan B'

By Tim Dodd

The government's requirement for care home workers to be double-jabbed is "setting us up for the very crisis in the care sector which triggers plan B" this winter, Maajid Nawaz argues.

Maajid told listeners: "When the Prime Minister said plan A we're not going to have mandated vaccine passports, plan B we're going to go back to tyranny, what triggers plan B, he said, was a crisis in the health service.

"Well low and behold, they're about to sack 100,000 care workers. Are you telling me they're not setting us up for the very crisis in the care sector which triggers plan B, which is a mandated domestic vaccine passport?"

Read more: PM won't rule out Christmas shortages saying it's up to industries to solve supply crisis

Maajid was referring to the government's rules that care staff must be double jabbed by November 11, which may mean dismissal for thousands in the sector.

Maajid continued: "Can anyone not see what's going on, and how creepy this is?

"If you're worried about the direction of travel, let's look to Israel which is ahead of us in this stuff."

Maajid then compared the potential for mandated vaccine passports in the UK to Israel where vaccine passports will be made invalid unless people "submit to the third booster shot".

Read more: Fuel shortages remain a 'major problem' in London and South-East, Tory chair tells LBC

Read more: 'Horrendous' petrol crisis worsens in London and South East as price of fuel soars