Petrol crisis ‘getting worse’ in London and South East as army prepares to drive tankers

2 October 2021, 15:38

Petrol queues are continuing across the country.
Petrol queues are continuing across the country. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Industry leaders have warned the fuel supply is “getting worse” in London and the South-East of England as panic-buyers continue to leave forecourts dry and the army is drafted in to drive tankers.

Soldiers will start delivering petrol to forecourts across the UK from Monday in a drastic bid to end the chaos that has overwhelmed pumps over the last week, caused by a shortage of HGV drivers in a post-Brexit Britain.

The Government said on Friday that just under 200 military tanker personnel - of which 100 are drivers - have finished their training and are ready to be deployed.

The Petrol Retailers' Association, which represents thousands of independent forecourts across the country, has welcomed the introduction of the military, as it said fuel shortages are getting worse in some parts of the country.

The group said over two thirds of its petrol stations have both types of fuel, however 16 percent of garages are running dry.

Read more: Boris sends in the army to transport fuel to petrol stations amid HGV driver shortage

Read more: Haulage industry has 'serious measure of blame' for HGV shortage, Iain Duncan Smith says

Chairman Brian Madderson said the crisis remains a "really big problem" in London and the South East.

He said: "In London and the South East and possibly parts of eastern England, if anything it had got worse.

"We do need a prioritisation of deliveries to filling stations - particularly the independent ones which are the neighbourhood retail sites - in London and the South East starting immediately."

Mr Madderson said rising world oil prices mean motorists should expect higher prices at the pumps when filling stations are resupplied from Monday.

The Government has stressed that the problem is not down to there being no fuel – the shortages have instead come from a lack of drivers to transport it from refineries and terminals to petrol stations.

It has urged people not to panic buy and instead to purchase fuel as they usually would. It says this will see levels return closer to normal, but those pleas have fallen on deaf ears for many.

Read more: One in four petrol stations still empty, after minister warns of another week of shortages

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: "Across the weekend over 200 military personnel will have been mobilised as part of Operation Escalin.

"While the situation is stabilising, our Armed Forces are there to fill in any critical vacancies and help keep the country on the move by supporting the industry to deliver fuel to forecourts."

In an announcement on Friday evening, the Government said 300 fuel tanker drivers would be able to come to the UK from overseas "immediately" under a bespoke temporary visa which will last until March.

Some 4,700 other visas intended for foreign food haulage drivers will be extended beyond the initially announced three months and will last from late October to the end of February.

A total of 5,500 poultry workers will also be allowed in to help keep supermarket shelves stocked with turkeys before Christmas.

The Government has said these workers, who can arrive from late October, will be able to stay up to December 31 under the temporary visa scheme.

But the Government added the visas will not be a long-term solution and it wants employers to invest in the domestic workforce instead of relying on overseas labour.

It comes as opposition parties raised the prospect of a parliamentary recall to address wider labour shortages and supply chain disruption.

Sir Keir Starmer said the temporary visa scheme would not be up and running "for weeks", and added that the Prime Minister should, if necessary, recall Parliament to rush through legislation to ensure the shelves remain stocked in the run-up to Christmas.

The SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford said Boris Johnson "must immediately recall Parliament and convene cross-party talks to set out steps to effectively tackle the Brexit crisis".

