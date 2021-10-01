One in four petrol stations still empty, after minister warns of another week of shortages

1 October 2021, 15:20

According to the Petrol Retailers Association 26% of petrol stations have no fuel at all.
According to the Petrol Retailers Association 26% of petrol stations have no fuel at all. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

Over one in four petrol stations in the UK have no fuel and another 27% have only one type, the Petrol Retailers Association revealed today.

Chief Executive Gordon Balmer said that although the fuel situation is improving, it is happening far too slowly.

He revealed that a survey carried out by the Petrol Retailers Association of 1,100 fuel stations found that although 47% had both petrol and diesel available, 27% had only one and 26% had none at all.

Mr Balmer said: "Whilst the situation is similar to recent days, there are signs that it is improving, but far too slowly.

"Independents which total 65% of the entire network are not receiving enough deliveries of fuel compared with other sectors.

Read more: Some petrol stations in Suffolk and Essex to prioritise key workers

Read more: ‘Knife’ pulled and brawls break out at pumps as fuel queues show no sign of letting up

"Until independents start getting frequent supplies, we will continue to see long queues at forecourts.

"It is vital now to ensure we get fuel to all parts of the country in order to reduce queues and reassure the public again."

Earlier today, Policing minister Kit Malthouse said that shortages at stations may continue for another week, and that PM Boris Johnson may need to take action if the situation deteriorates.

But yesterday Treasury Chief Secretary Simon Clarke claimed that the fuel crisis was "absolutely back under control".

The shortages are reportedly at their worst in London and the south-east, where filling stations are running out of fuel quicker than they can be supplied.

Read more: Army on standby as fuel crisis enters day five and fears grow for Christmas disruption

Although efforts are being made to even out distribution and prioritise areas with the most shortages, this is limited by the number of tankers and drivers available.

Read more: Petrol station chaos: Govt suspends rules for oil firms in bid to ease shortages

The UK is currently suffering a shortage of around 90,000 HGV drivers, a figure increased by the impacts of Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week the government announced plans to issue an extra 5,000 visas for foreign HGV drivers and pledged 150 military staff to help ferry fuel around the country.

However, none of the staff have yet been used and the visa scheme has had widespread backlash after it emerged the visas would end on Christmas Eve.

Meanwhile, the UK has seen queues at petrol stations across the country and fights between enraged motorists.

In one incident on Monday, one motorist appeared to draw a knife at another vehicle before smashing its wind-mirror, apparently in a dispute about queue-jumping.

The crisis began after a shortage of tanker drivers forced a handful of BP stations to close, triggering a rush of consumers and spike in demand.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have named their daughter Sienna Elizabeth

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi reveal baby daughter's name

Users who had downloaded the app shared images on social media of error messages.

Scotland Covid app suffers technical issues hours after launch

Couzens shared offensive material on a WhatsApp group with five serving officers, including three from the Met

Met officers face investigation over offensive Whatsapp messages shared with Couzens

The Met has issued new guidance for people following the murder of Sarah Everard.

Under-fire Met tells women to ‘wave down a bus’ if they feel in danger during arrest

Wetherspoons has recorded its biggest loss on record

Wetherspoons suffers biggest losses on record after Covid-19 forced pubs to close

Five forecourts in Essex and Suffolk will give key workers priority access to fuel

Some petrol stations in Suffolk and Essex to prioritise key workers

Nadim and Tanya Ednan-Laperouse, with their son Alex, outside West London Coroners Court, following the conclusion of the inquest into the death of Natasha

Natasha's law: Food retailers must list allergens

Policing Minister: Cressida Dick is 'the right person for the job'

Policing Minister: Cressida Dick is 'the right person for the job'

A furious driver has clashed with Insulate Britain protesters.

Furious driver violently rips signs away from eco mob as they block M4 in latest protest

Sarah Everard was raped and murdered by police officer Wayne Couzens.

Sarah Everard: Met pledges 650 new officers to protect women as killer cop jailed

There are fears a butcher shortage could 'ruin Christmas'.

Butcher shortage could ruin Christmas as supplies of pigs in blankets at risk

People will need to show proof of vaccination to attend large events or nightclubs

Scottish vaccine passports come into force despite warnings scheme is 'double-edged sword'

More people could be unable to pay to heat their homes

One in five households face fuel poverty amid 'toxic cocktail of challenges'

The Mayor of London has said plain clothed police officers will work in "at least pairs"

Plain clothes officers will now work in pairs, Sadiq Khan tells LBC

A female police officer said people should consider calling 999 if approached by a lone person claiming to be an officer

Met Police: Run away and call 999 if you feel in danger when stopped by lone 'officer'

Couzens has been jailed for life

Police probe into whether Wayne Couzens was behind more crimes as killer is jailed

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Labour MP has called for action from the Home Secretary and the Met Police Commissioner

'What are you doing other than being sad?' Jess Phillips hits out at Patel and Cressida
The drug driver lost control and careered into a waiting call

Watch: Drug driver dodges jail after losing control and landing on car roof
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

North Korea looking to restore lines of communication with Seoul
Cressida Dick has apologised and said she cannot express the fury at Wayne Couzens

Cressida Dick: I can't describe my fury at Wayne Couzens - I am so sorry
Domenico 'Mimmo' Lucano, former mayor of Riace in southern Italy

‘Town of welcome’ Italian mayor given jail term for aiding illegal immigration
Jeremy Everard, left, and Sarah's family spoke after her killer was sentenced

Sarah Everard's family: 'The pain of losing her is overwhelming'
The sentencing of murderer Wayne Couzens has piled pressure on Cressida Dick to resign.

Met chief faces calls to quit over how cop nicknamed 'The Rapist' slipped through the net
A judicial officer at the court room in Itzehoe, Germany, looks at his watch prior to the trial

Former Nazi camp secretary in German trial, 96, on the run

Lava from the volcano reaches the sea on the island of La Palma

Spanish island expanding as lava flows into sea – scientists

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy

Sarkozy sentenced to one-year house arrest in campaign financing case

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'We're looking at an institutional problem and talking about it like it's one bad apple'

'Utterly rotten' Met must be 'investigated' after Couzens' sentence, activist tells LBC
'What should a woman do?' James O'Brien demands 'serious' advice following Sarah Everard trial

James O'Brien demands 'serious' advice for women following Sarah Everard trial
Iain Dale: The 'buck stops' with Cressida Dick for Sarah Everard murder

Iain Dale: The 'buck stops' with Cressida Dick for Sarah Everard murder
'When do we say this is enough?': Women's activist questions Cressida Dick's competence

'When do we say this is enough?': Women's activist questions Cressida Dick's competence
Hariett Harman tells LBC why she wants Cressida Dick to resign

Harriet Harman tells LBC why she wants Cressida Dick to resign
Nick Ferrari asks Sir Keir Starmer is he's 'the Mikel Arteta of British politics'

Nick Ferrari asks Sir Keir Starmer if he's 'the Mikel Arteta of British politics'
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer: 'We're leaving behind chanting slogans that get you nowhere'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer: We're leaving behind chanting slogans that get you nowhere
Iain Dale speaks to former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier | Watch in full

Iain Dale speaks to former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier | Watch in full
'We don't tolerate the Yorkshire ripper, but we tolerate lesser offences': Shelagh Fogarty condemns tolerance of male violence

'We tolerate lesser offending by men before they go on to murder girls and women'
cross question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/09 | Watch Live from 8pm

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police