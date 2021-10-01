Boris sends in the army to transport fuel to petrol stations amid HGV driver shortage

1 October 2021, 22:00 | Updated: 1 October 2021, 22:21

The military will drive tankers to get fuel to petrol stations
The military will drive tankers to get fuel to petrol stations. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The military will start delivering fuel to petrol stations as panic buying leads to forecourts getting cleared out amid a shortage of HGV drivers.

Just under 200 military tanker personnel - of which 100 are drivers - have finished their training and will deploy from Monday to restock the pumps.

The Government hopes this, along with other measures, will help with the supply chain as motorists form huge queues at forecourts which have struggled with panic buying, and tempers frayed.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: "Across the weekend over 200 military personnel will have been mobilised as part of Operation Escalin.

"While the situation is stabilising, our Armed Forces are there to fill in any critical vacancies and help keep the country on the move by supporting the industry to deliver fuel to forecourts."

Read more: Some petrol stations in Suffolk and Essex to prioritise key workers

Read more: Fuel crisis: London and South East hit hardest as drivers 'fill up with £1.72 of petrol'

The Government has stressed that the problem is not down to there being no fuel – the shortages have instead come from a lack of drivers to transport it from refineries and terminals to petrol stations.

It has stressed that if people don't panic buy and purchase fuel as they usually would, levels will return closer to normal, but those pleas have fallen on deaf ears for many.

The Petrol Retailers Association said the situation has been improving, but slowly, while the Government said more fuel is now being delivered than is being bought.

It said one in four stations had no fuel.

There are also fears about longer-term impacts of the lack of HGV drivers, including whether Christmas will see disruption.

The pandemic worsened a global shortage of drivers, but in the UK there has been a long running issue with the number of available HGV operators.

This has been put down to an ageing workforce, low wages and poor conditions in places designated for lorries to stop. Some estimates suggest there is a shortfall of about 90,000 drivers across the industry.

The Government said 300 fuel drivers will be able to arrive immediately in the UK, subject to immigration checks, and work until the end of March next year.

Temporary, short-term visas have also been offered for 4,700 food haulage drivers and 5,500 poultry workers.

However, in a statement on Friday, the Government said the visas will not be a long-term solution. It wants employers to make investments in the domestic workforce instead of relying on overseas labour.

Steve Barclay, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said: "The Government has taken decisive action to tackle the short term disruption to our supply chains, and in particular the flow of fuel to forecourts.

"We are now seeing the impact of these interventions with more fuel being delivered to forecourts than sold and, if people continue to revert to their normal buying patterns, we will see smaller queues and prevent petrol stations closing."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Insulate Britain activists could be banned from the South East's major roads

Fresh bid to ban eco protesters from all of South East England's major roads

Couzens shared offensive material on a WhatsApp group with five serving officers, including three from the Met

Met officers facing probe over 'offensive Whatsapps shared with Couzens' still on duty

Boris Johnson has backed the police in the wake of anger at Sarah Everard's murder

'I think we can trust the police': PM backs officers amid anger at Sarah Everard murder

The commissioner's comments sparked fury

Tory sparks fury after saying Sarah Everard should not have 'submitted' to false arrest

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have named their daughter Sienna Elizabeth

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi reveal baby daughter's name

According to the Petrol Retailers Association 26% of petrol stations have no fuel at all.

One in four petrol stations still empty, after minister warns of another week of shortages

Users who had downloaded the app shared images on social media of error messages.

Scotland Covid app suffers technical issues hours after launch

The Met has issued new guidance for people following the murder of Sarah Everard.

Under-fire Met tells women to 'wave down a bus' if they feel in danger during arrest

Wetherspoons has recorded its biggest loss on record

Wetherspoons suffers biggest losses on record after Covid-19 forced pubs to close

Five forecourts in Essex and Suffolk will give key workers priority access to fuel

Some petrol stations in Suffolk and Essex to prioritise key workers

Nadim and Tanya Ednan-Laperouse, with their son Alex, outside West London Coroners Court, following the conclusion of the inquest into the death of Natasha

Natasha's law: Food retailers must list allergens

Policing Minister: Cressida Dick is 'the right person for the job'

Policing Minister: Cressida Dick is 'the right person for the job'

A furious driver has clashed with Insulate Britain protesters.

Furious driver violently rips signs away from eco mob as they block M4 in latest protest

Sarah Everard was raped and murdered by police officer Wayne Couzens.

Sarah Everard: Met pledges 650 new officers to protect women as killer cop jailed

There are fears a butcher shortage could 'ruin Christmas'.

Butcher shortage could ruin Christmas as supplies of pigs in blankets at risk

People will need to show proof of vaccination to attend large events or nightclubs

Scottish vaccine passports come into force despite warnings scheme is 'double-edged sword'

Latest News

See more Latest News

More people could be unable to pay to heat their homes

One in five households face fuel poverty amid 'toxic cocktail of challenges'
The Mayor of London has said plain clothed police officers will work in "at least pairs"

Plain clothes officers will now work in pairs, Sadiq Khan tells LBC
A female police officer said people should consider calling 999 if approached by a lone person claiming to be an officer

Met Police: Run away and call 999 if you feel in danger when stopped by lone 'officer'
Couzens has been jailed for life

Police probe into whether Wayne Couzens was behind more crimes as killer is jailed
The Labour MP has called for action from the Home Secretary and the Met Police Commissioner

'What are you doing other than being sad?' Jess Phillips hits out at Patel and Cressida
The drug driver lost control and careered into a waiting call

Watch: Drug driver dodges jail after losing control and landing on car roof
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

North Korea looking to restore lines of communication with Seoul
Cressida Dick has apologised and said she cannot express the fury at Wayne Couzens

Cressida Dick: I can't describe my fury at Wayne Couzens - I am so sorry
Domenico 'Mimmo' Lucano, former mayor of Riace in southern Italy

‘Town of welcome’ Italian mayor given jail term for aiding illegal immigration
Jeremy Everard, left, and Sarah's family spoke after her killer was sentenced

Sarah Everard's family: 'The pain of losing her is overwhelming'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'We're looking at an institutional problem and talking about it like it's one bad apple'

'Utterly rotten' Met must be 'investigated' after Couzens' sentence, activist tells LBC
'What should a woman do?' James O'Brien demands 'serious' advice following Sarah Everard trial

James O'Brien demands 'serious' advice for women following Sarah Everard trial
Iain Dale: The 'buck stops' with Cressida Dick for Sarah Everard murder

Iain Dale: The 'buck stops' with Cressida Dick for Sarah Everard murder
'When do we say this is enough?': Women's activist questions Cressida Dick's competence

'When do we say this is enough?': Women's activist questions Cressida Dick's competence
Hariett Harman tells LBC why she wants Cressida Dick to resign

Harriet Harman tells LBC why she wants Cressida Dick to resign
Nick Ferrari asks Sir Keir Starmer is he's 'the Mikel Arteta of British politics'

Nick Ferrari asks Sir Keir Starmer if he's 'the Mikel Arteta of British politics'
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer: 'We're leaving behind chanting slogans that get you nowhere'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer: We're leaving behind chanting slogans that get you nowhere
Iain Dale speaks to former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier | Watch in full

Iain Dale speaks to former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier | Watch in full
'We don't tolerate the Yorkshire ripper, but we tolerate lesser offences': Shelagh Fogarty condemns tolerance of male violence

'We tolerate lesser offending by men before they go on to murder girls and women'
cross question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/09 | Watch Live from 8pm

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police